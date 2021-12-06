ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FA Cup third round draw: Manchester United host Aston Villa in the standout clash

By Mark White
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FA Cup third round has been drawn. The highlight of the round sees Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United take on Steven Gerrard's high-flying Aston Villa at Old Trafford,...

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick granted work permit

Ralf Rangnick has been granted a work permit to start his reign as Manchester United interim manager. The 63-year-old German will be introduced to the media on Friday and takes charge for the first time at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday. “As all paperwork has now been completed, we...
Soccer-Man Utd face Villa, Leicester host Watford in FA Cup third round

LONDON (Reuters) – Manchester United entertain Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round, while holders Leicester City welcome Watford and West Ham United are at home to Leeds United following Monday’s draw. Non-league Chesterfield bagged a trip to face last season’s runners-up Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, while Antonio Conte’s...
Steven Gerrard
Ralf Rangnick
Football rumours: Edinson Cavani wants Barcelona move at season’s end

Edinson Cavani has expressed a desire to leave Old Trafford for LaLiga next summer, according to the Times. The paper says the Uruguay striker wants to play for Barcelona before his career ends, with the Catalan side able to sign the 34-year-old on a free transfer when his contract with Manchester United ends.
Diogo Dalot confident Man Utd can enjoy success under Ralf Rangnick

Diogo Dalot likes Ralf Rangnick’s philosophy and believes Manchester United can do a “fantastic job” if everyone buys into the interim manager’s approach. After watching caretaker boss Michael Carrick oversee Thursday’s 3-2 win against Arsenal from the stands, the 63-year-old successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge for the first time on Sunday.
Young Boys facing different Man Utd under Ralf Rangnick, David Wagner believes

David Wagner can already see a change in Manchester United under “top manager” Ralf Rangnick, with the Young Boys coach expecting the hosts to be determined to exact revenge and impress their interim boss on Wednesday.The reigning Swiss champions take on the Red Devils at Old Trafford knowing they need to repeat September’s shock last-gasp 2-1 victory in Bern to keep their hopes of Europa League football alive.Young Boys need to win and hope Villarreal beat Atalanta to finish third on Wednesday, when Rangnick will rotate his side safe in the knowledge that United are already through as Group F...
Man Utd to face Gerrard’s Villa in FA Cup third round

London (AFP) – Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard till take his Aston Villa side to Old Trafford for a FA Cup third round tie against Manchester United as Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City drew lower league opposition on Monday. Villa beat United away 1-0 earlier this season under former boss...
Manchester United report: SIX players set to leave, as Ralf Rangnick axes underperforming stars

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is set to let six of his new squad leave in a mass exodus, according to reports. Rangnick has only been in charge since Monday - and sat in the stands for the 3-2 victory over Arsenal - but has already decided on half a dozen of his stars that he's willing to sell, including big name figures on the sidelines.
Details revealed for FA Cup third round draw as Tottenham look to end trophy drought

FA Cup third round draw details revealed as Tottenham Hotspur look to quench their trophy drought. According to Football.London, Tottenham Hotspur will know their opponents for the Emirates FA Cup third round soon as the details for the draw are available. The draw will take place on Monday, December 6, when Antonio Conte will realise the team he has to face.
Jack Grealish Came Close To Leaving Aston Villa For Manchester United

Jack Grealish revealed how close he came to joining Manchester United in 2020 before his £100million move from Aston Villa to Manchester City this summer. Grealish could return to his boyhood club for the first time tonight, but spoke about how he nearly turned out for the red side of Manchester in a fascinating interview with the Daily Telegraph.
FA Cup third-round draw: When it is, how to watch & teams involved

Everything you need to know about the draw, including date, time & TV channel. The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal will enter the 2021-22 FA Cup at the third-round stage as England's biggest teams battle to get their hands on one of the oldest trophies in football.
FA charges Crystal Palace and Aston Villa over player conduct

Crystal Palace and Aston Villa have been charged by the Football Association following their Premier League match on Saturday. Both clubs have been charged with failing to ensure that players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion. The charges relate to incidents that occurred early in the second half of the...
