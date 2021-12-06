ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Adam Cole Comments On Relationship With Shawn Michaels Following WWE Departure

By Matthew Wilkinson
wrestlinginc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Cole was a recent guest on the Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker podcast. The former NXT Superstar spoke about his departure from WWE, admitting that Shawn Michaels was a factor in that. He spoke about HBK as a talent and a coach. “That, 1000% was a fact, and...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Shawn Michaels Says Triple H Has Yet To Return To NXT

In an interview with Jim Varsallone (via Fightful), Shawn Michaels gave an update on Triple H’s health following his cardiac event back in September. Michaels noted that Triple H has yet to return to WWE NXT. He said: “Right now, for me, I’ve told him, ‘I don’t care how good...
WWE
PWMania

Shawn Michaels Makes Claim On What The WWE NXT Brand Is Accomplishing

In an interview with Jim Varsallone, Shawn Michaels commented on the current state of the WWE NXT 2.0 brand:. “[Tuesday], we had three other new superstars that are coming in. We’ve been doing this for ten or eleven weeks and still there are new and fresh faces coming in. I recognize that right now one of the really cool buzzwords in the business is ‘producing new, young, fresh superstars,’ and they are actually people who have been around this job for ten or 15 years and they are just now making it onto television. We are the only brand in the entire world that is bringing real, true to life, young, fresh, men and women that are going to be the stars of Raw and SmackDown in the next five to ten years. It’s just that simple. It starts all here. Bron Breakker, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller, numerous other people where you are watching their first, second, third, tenth matches. Bron Breakker, Tony D’Angelo, they are going to go out there at WarGames, one of our biggest shows of the year, and it’s their tenth to fifteenth matches. Nobody has been thrown into the deep end like these young men and women have. They’ve done a fantastic job and it’s awesome to see.”
WWE
411mania.com

Shawn Michaels Says NXT Is The Only Brand Creating Fresh Stars

In an interview with Jim Varsallone, Shawn Michaels spoke about WWE using the NXT 2.0 brand to create new, younger stars, and said it’s the only brand in the world doing that. He said: “[Tuesday], we had three other new superstars that are coming in. We’ve been doing this for...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Adam Cole Comments On His First Three Months In AEW & More

AEW star Adam Cole was recently interviewed on Rasslin’ With Brandon Walker as he spoke about his first three months with AEW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Adam Cole on his reaction to his first three months in AEW: “I had really...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Michaels
Person
Adam Cole
firstsportz.com

WWE legend Shawn Michaels shares a heartwarming moment with NXT Superstars

Shawn Michaels is considered to be one of the best professional wrestlers ever. For a major part of his career, the “Heartbreak Kid” performed on WWE, then known as World Wrestling Federation. Despite of having an illustrious career, Michaels’ career was marred with injuries – which forced him to a have a start-stop run with the company.
WWE
f4wonline.com

Shawn Michaels discusses responsibilities in WWE NXT

While speaking with TV Insider about NXT WarGames, Shawn Michaels discussed his responsibilities helping to run the brand. Michaels has taken on an increased role in NXT since it was announced in September that Paul "Triple H" Levesque had undergone surgery following a cardiac event. Michaels told TV Insider that Levesque's team has been given a direction for the NXT 2.0 rebrand by Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard and are in charge of putting that in place.
WWE
tvinsider.com

Go Inside WWE NXT 2.0 & ‘TakeOver: WarGames’ With Shawn Michaels

When WWE announced plans to add a fresh coat of paint to its black and gold brand, NXT 2.0 was born. The relaunch of the Wednesday night show on USA Network in September proved more than a change in color scheme with new faces making their presence felt right out of the gate. The months since have seen a line the sand forming between the established stars and emerging talent. This all built up this new era’s first big Peacock event NXT TakeOver: WarGames.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Wrestling#Combat#Nxt Superstar#The Hall Of Famer#Wrestling Inc
CinemaBlend

John Cena Has Only Good Things To Say About Working With Fellow WWE Icon Shawn Michaels

John Cena is one of the greatest modern stars of WWE, but that’s partly thanks to the work of icons before him who helped clear his path to superstardom. A name like Shawn Michaels may not mean much to the mainstream not familiar with wrestling, but for WWE fans, he’s widely considered one of the greatest wrestlers ever to grace the company. Cena himself recently acknowledged that and had only good things to say about his former co-worker and fellow WWE icon.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT WarGames Pre-show Video, Shawn Michaels Pre-WarGames Tweet & Photo

– Below is the WWE NXT WarGames Pre-show video, featuring hosts Sam Roberts and McKenzie Mitchell. – WWE Hall of Famer and Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels took to Twitter this evening and tweeted a photo of he and Head Coach Matt Bloom preparing for tonight’s WarGames event.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Shawn Michaels On NXT 2.0 Talent Being “Held To An Unfair Standard”

WWE NXT 2.0 debuted in September with a new look, new feel, and most importantly, brand new stars. The show introduced several new characters and names the audience had never seen before, leaving only a few NXT originals still on the roster. During an interview with TVInsider.com, Shawn Michaels spoke...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling World

Shawn Michaels has a new enthusiasm

After all the changes NXT has made and the fact that superstars who switch from the DX-led brand to the main roster often become a management failure, people started saying that Vince McMahon was sending out messages to her daughter's husband. During a special interview with TVInsider.com, Shawn Michaels talked...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Shawn Michaels Reacts To Rumors Of Vince McMahon Taking Over NXT

For years now NXT has been thought of as Triple H’s baby, but a few months ago it was reported that Vince McMahon had become more hands on with NXT as it was relaunched as NXT 2.0. Triple H unfortunately suffered a cardiac event a few months ago, and Shawn Michaels has taken on more responsibilities in NXT while Triple H focuses on his health.
WWE
PWMania

Big E Comments On The Competition Between WWE and AEW

During an appearance on The Illuminerdi podcast, WWE Champion Big E talked about the competition between WWE and AEW:. “I know, from a fan perspective, a lot of people would prefer that I come in here and trash talk everyone in AEW and stir the pot. But that’s not my style … I think it forces us to raise our game. If you watch their shows, and you see rabid fans/people losing their minds and people loving those shows. It should make us want to say, ‘Yo! We want to be dominating them. We want to step our game up. We want to put on the better show.’”
WWE
PWMania

John Morrison Issues Public Statement Regarding His WWE Departure

Former WWE star John Morrison issued a video statement on Instagram regarding his release from the company. Here is what Morrison had to say:. “I want you all to know how grateful I am for the support you gave me during this past run with WWE. I also want you to know that I did in fact receive a phone call from John Laurinaitis, during which he told me that my services as a talent were no longer required by WWE. Didn’t even get a best of luck in your future endeavors. I mean, if you’re gonna let me go at least get your catchphrase right?
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy