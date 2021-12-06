ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

50 Cent Actually Apologizes To Madonna For Roasting Her On Social Media

By O
97.9 The Box
97.9 The Box
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QNzhi_0dFVmbhf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44NlNC_0dFVmbhf00

Source: Scott Gries / Getty

Anyone’s who ever had a run-in with 50 Cent knows that getting him to apologize is like pulling teeth from a shark, but it seems like Madonna was able to do just that. Getting 50 to apologize we mean, not the shark thing.

Last week, Fiddy reposted a picture of the “Material Girl” singer in fishnet stockings and clowned her in the caption to the now deleted post saying “Yo this is the funniest shit! LOL… that’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO.” In true 50 fashion, the G-Unit general continued to roast the iconic singer by reposting peoples responses in which they piled on his joke with photoshopped images of Madonna’s fishnet laced legs under a house a la The Wizard of Oz .

Taking notice of the online slander her thirst pics were receiving thanks to 50, Madonna clapped back at the Queens rapper by posting a pic of the two hugged up in 2003 and called him out for “pretending” to be her friend and “talking smack” about her.

“I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media,” Madonna wrote. “You’r just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Realizing he might’ve struck a nerve and apologized on social media saying “ok I’m sorry,” adding, “I did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don’t benefit from this in anyway i said what i thought when i saw the picture because of where i had seen it before i hope you accept my apology.”

Aside from the illuminati obviously forcing this apology, 50 doesn’t seem to believe in ending sentences with periods. He’s since deleted the post but screenshots live forever.

While we’re not sure if 50 was being sincere or sarcastic, this is the closest thing to an apology anyone’s gotten from 50 in forever. Progress, right?

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 97.9 FM

The Beef Between Madonna and 50 Cent Explained

The latest celebrity feud is between Madonna and 50 Cent. Here's why the two musicians have beef... Just like many feuds, this particular one started because of social media. 50 Cent loves to troll and this time, he decided to troll Madonna following one of the pop icon's recent sexy photo shoots. According to Complex, the Queen of Pop was photographed wearing a titillating fishnet outfit.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
50 Cent
Person
Fiddy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roasting#Rapper#G Unit#Illuminati
TVShowsAce

Nikkole Paulun Begs Fans For Money Then Goes On Vacation

Teen Mom fans slammed Nikkole Paulun for going on a family vacation. This comes after the reality star begged her fans and followers for money, so she could keep her lawyer. The 16 and Pregnant alum took to her Instagram Stories to share a series of photos and clips of her “family getaway” to Kalahari Resorts.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

DaBaby's Other Baby Mama MeMe 'Laughing at' DaniLeigh Amid Drama

Amid her ongoing drama with the rapper, the 'Yellow Bone' singer is also exchanging shades online with his other baby mama MeMe, who seemingly showed no sympathy for Dani. AceShowbiz - DaBaby and DaniLeigh's ongoing drama is not the only thing that the latter has to deal with. The "Yellow Bone" singer is also feuding online with the rapper's other baby mama MeMe, who seemingly showed no sympathy for Dani.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

DaniLeigh Calls Out DaBaby For Revealing Their Daughter's Face On IG Story

DaniLeigh and DaBaby set the internet ablaze last night and have only fanned the flames since. Beginning with DaBaby filming DaniLeigh breastfeeding their child on Instagram Live, the "SUGE" rapper maintained that he was filming for his safety, and that he was requesting the mother of his daughter leave his home.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Ariana Grande has been accused of 'Asianfishing' after latest photoshoot

Ariana Grande has been accused of 'Asianfishing' after she posted – and deleted – a series of photos from a recent shoot. In the pics, the 28-year-old singer wore her signature winged eyeliner, paired with a red lip and slicked-back hair. But, the photos didn't go down well with her fans, with many claiming she had altered her appearance to 'look more Asian'.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVShowsAce

Isabel Roloff Breaks Her Silence On Social Media

Isabel Roloff has had Little People, Big World fans worrying about her since last week, but now, she has finally broken her silence. As fans know, Isabel is pregnant with her first child with Jacob Roloff. They are expecting a son in December. On social media, she has shared plenty of updates about her pregnancy.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Rihanna Shut Down Pregnancy Rumors With a Very Rihanna DM

Rihanna became the 11th person ever to be named a National Hero in Barbados this week, but tabloids and some on social media were far more fixated on whether or not she could be expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky because of the orange dress she wore. Rihanna...
CELEBRITIES
97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

270
Followers
523
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

The real sound of Houston!

 https://theboxhouston.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy