FOR THE RECORD

Stephen Sondheim, who died Nov. 26 at 91, was that rare person who was both a giant in his field and, by virtually all accounts, a genuinely good person. In his youth, he benefited from the guidance of Oscar Hammerstein II, who with Richard Rodgers brought the first major change to...

thechiefleader.com

theplaylist.net

‘West Side Story’ Review: Steven Spielberg’s Musical Dazzles Despite A Key Casting Fumble

How badly can a single performance wreck an entire film? This is the unfortunate question prompted by Steven Spielberg’s new film adaptation of “West Side Story,” a dazzling and energetic movie musical that features, at its center, a performance with all the charisma of a bump on a log. The perpetrator is Ansel Elgort, cast in the leading role of Tony, and he’s absolutely dull as toast — his delivery is flat, his tics and affectations are too contemporary, his expressions are wooden, and he suffers from a total lack of credibility. He’s never not just an actor reciting his lines and doing so poorly. (This is not a new problem.) The accusations of sexual misconduct leveled at Elgort after the film’s completion cast a distressing pall over his performance, but one also can’t help but wonder why such a mediocre actor was cast in the first place.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Stephen Sondheim obituary

Stephen Sondheim, who has died aged 91, was a leading light of musical theatre over the course of more than six decades, from the moment in 1957 when he achieved renown as Leonard Bernstein’s lyricist for West Side Story. He went on to establish a place for himself with intelligent, unconventional works such as Company (1970), Sweeney Todd (1979) and Into the Woods (1987), which brought him a following appreciative of the new departures he made, even if his chosen path was not obvious or easy.
OBITUARIES
State
Oklahoma State
People

See the Original West Side Story Cast Side-by-Side with the New Stars

More than 60 years after the original film premiered in 1961, Steven Spielberg is remaking the classic musical movie for a whole new generation. The film (which is based on the 1957 Broadway musical of the same name and inspired by Shakespeare's play Romeo and Juliet) follows two young teenagers named Maria and Tony from different backgrounds who fall in love in 1950s New York City.
MOVIES
onstageblog.com

Review: "Annie Live!"

Live televised musicals have always been a gamble, with results that range from inspired (the fiery "Jesus Christ Superstar Live," whose only misstep was a miscast John Legend) to the insipid (the clunky and lackluster "Peter Pan Live"). But with "Annie Live," NBC proves that they've finally got the formula to churn out successful musicals. Sure, there are still limitations of the genre that continue to madden (it's nearly impossible to effectively pace a musical comedy with commercial breaks killing the flow every fifteen minutes), but with a live audience, a winning cast and some fun creative choices, NBC has pulled off a surprisingly difficult task – creating an "Annie" that isn't cloying, dull or dusty. It won't convert those who get immediate hives at the opening notes of "Tomorrow," but for families and theater fans it was as joyous ode to a Broadway we’re sorely missed.
MOVIES
Person
Leonard Bernstein
Person
Oscar Hammerstein Ii
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
Stephen Sondheim
Person
Richard Rodgers
Collider

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner & Rita Moreno on ‘West Side Story,’ Using Spanish Without Subtitles, and Stephen Sondheim’s Involvement

From Academy Award winning director Steven Spielberg and Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning screenwriter Tony Kushner, this vibrant retelling of the musical West Side Story tells the tale of rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, with the young love of Tony (Ansel Elgort) and María (Rachel Zegler) in 1957 New York City at its center. With their forbidden romance on the verge of discovery and tension between the street gangs at an all-time high, family, loyalty and love will be questioned, as a divided city threatens to erupt.
MOVIES
Cars 108

‘West Side Story’ Review: Spielberg Makes a Classic New Again

Steven Spielberg has made lots of different kinds of movies over his 50 year career, but never a musical. At 74, he’s finally directed his first — and not just any musical, but a remake of West Side Story, a signature achievement of the genre, not to mention an high-spirited expression of youthful energy and romance. But while Spielberg has at least half a century on most of its characters, his West Side Story does not feel like the work of an older artist coasting along with a piece of empty nostalgia. His version is vital and vibrant and urgent, full of subtle but important changes that modernize the film’s themes without changing its setting.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

West Side Story star Rita Moreno pays tribute to Stephen Sondheim

Rita Moreno has paid tribute to 'West Side Story' composer Stephen Sondheim, who died on Friday (26.11.2021) at the age of 91. The 89-year-old actress won an Oscar for a role as Anita in the 1961 film adaptation of the classic musical and admitted it was a "privilege" to have worked alongside the legendary composer.
CELEBRITIES
thesalemnewsonline.com

Steven Spielberg says West Side Story has 'permeated his life'

Steven Spielberg says ‘West Side Story’ has “permeated” his life since he was a child. The legendary filmmaker - who has worked on his own big screen adaptation of the 1957 Jerome Robbins musical starring Rachel Zeigler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose and Rita Moreno, who played Anita in the original 1961 movie - has loved the production since childhood.
MOVIES
#For The Record#South Pacific#West Side Story
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘Annie Live!': Where to Find the Musical Event

Based on Harold Gray’s comic strip “Little Orphan Annie” that debuted in 1924, the musical “Annie” premiered on Broadway in 1977 and initially ran for over four years. One of the most beloved and biggest hits in Broadway history, “Annie” has won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It has been licensed and performed in 50 countries and translated into eight languages, and was first adapted into a film in 1982.
ENTERTAINMENT
NewsBreak
Entertainment
vanyaland.com

‘West Side Story’ Review: Even Spielberg can’t recapture the magic

It was inevitable, perhaps, that someone would remake director Robert Wise and choreographer/co-director Jerome Robbins’ West Side Story, especially as our volatile national discourse darkened through the Trump era, and we should probably consider ourselves lucky that it was Steven Spielberg who decided to do so. As much as we’d (or perhaps I should just use “I” here, given that the 1961 film holds a special place in my heart) like to think that a Oscar winner — 10 times over, in fact — could be placed in a metaphorical remake-free Faraday cage, where no digital cinematographer could ever get to it or laser projector display it on poorly-masked auditorium screens, it’s not as if it isn’t a regular occurence. Indeed, when it comes to the stage, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents’ musical is performed hundreds upon hundreds of times by high school drama clubs and regional theater companies, to say nothing of the Broadway revivals that have happened over the years. The difference, perhaps, comes in the informational and impossible-to-replicate influence of the ’61 film itself, which inherently separates it from the stage-bound productions that it inevitably holds some sway over. The Wise film holds a vice grip on Spielberg’s West Side Story, and as much as it attempts to portray itself as a more contemporary interpretation of the fable, the changes that are made are somewhat of a mixed bag: Some work wonderfully, others lack what some would assume are the basic considerations when you’re trying to, you know, remake West Side Story.
MOVIES
Slate

Spielberg’s West Side Story Proves the Controversial Musical Shouldn’t Be Retired

If Stephen Sondheim had not died only a week before the theatrical release of Steven Spielberg’s dazzling remake of West Side Story, the movie’s reception might have felt different. Less elegiac, probably, with more room for an irreverence toward the widely beloved musical that its reluctant lyricist would no doubt have welcomed. Sondheim regarded his contribution to the score as a piece of slightly embarrassing juvenilia, saying he had only accepted the job because his mentor and surrogate father Oscar Hammerstein encouraged him to get experience setting lyrics to someone else’s music, in this case the superstar conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein’s.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Tick Tick Boom’: Crafting the ‘Sunday’ Diner Scene as a Sondheim Tribute with Broadway Legends

The sublime “Sunday” diner scene with the Broadway legends in Netflix’s “Tick Tick Boom” has become even more tear-inducing and meta with the recent passing of Stephen Sondheim, whose “Sunday in the Park with George” musical about French pointillist painter Georges Seurat started it all. First, through Jonathan Larson’s (Andrew Garfield) tribute song, “Sunday,” set in The Moondance Diner in SoHo, where he toils as a waiter and dreams of becoming the next Sondheim. Second, through “Tick Tick Boom” director Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ambitious, even miraculous, staging of the scene in a replica of the ’90s diner on a New York...
MOVIES
ABC News

'West Side Story' star Rachel Zegler talks friendship with Steven Spielberg

The new "West Side Story" doesn't just give us an updated version of a beloved classic, it introduces us to one of Hollywood's most talked-about newcomers: Rachel Zegler. Zegler plays leading lady Maria in director Steven Spielberg modern take on the musical. This role was originally brought to life on the big screen by the late Natalie Wood in the 1961 movie version and by Carol Lawrence in the 1957 original Broadway run.
CELEBRITIES

