Iron Maiden have announced the North America dates of the 2022 edition of their Legacy of the Beast world tour. The Dec. 1 announcement notes that the show has already been seen by almost two million people across the globe, with a decades-spanning set list of fan favorites. The 2022 edition, produced by Live Nation, will include songs from the Iron Maiden‘s 2021 studio album, Senjutsu, being played live for the first time.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO