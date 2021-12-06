ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA's Kanter Freedom calls out Jeremy Lin for silence on China

By Olafimihan Oshin
 5 days ago
Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom has called out former NBA player Jeremy Lin, who is now playing professionally in China, for being silent on alleged human rights abuses by Beijing.

Lin, a Taiwanese-American, was one of the NBA's few Asian stars and has been outspoken about Anti-Asian abuse in the United States.

“Shame on you @JLin7. Haven’t you had enough of that Dirty Chinese Communist Party money feeding you to stay silent?” Kanter Freedom tweeted on Sunday.

“How disgusting of you to turn your back against your country & your people.” Kanter Freedom continued. “Stand with Taiwan! Stop bowing to money & the Dictatorship. Morals over Money brother.”

Some Twitter users were quick to point out to Kanter Freedom that Lin was born in the U.S. and is a California native.

“Jeremy Lin is from Palo Alto, California. Which anyone can find via a simple search,” Laarni Ragaza wrote. "I am tired of this casual racism sh–.”

The Hill has reached out to Lin for comment.

Kanter Freedom has become a prominent critic of the governments in China and his native Turkey over the past few years. His criticism of China has focused on its alleged genocide against the Uyghers, a Turkic and Muslim minority. Celtics games are no longer streamed in China because of Kanter's past comments.

His criticism of Lin comes as tensions around Taiwan's independence mount, amid fears that China may try to take the island by force.

Along with Lin, Kanter Freedom has recently called out LeBron James and Nike for their silence on China while profiting off sneakers made in the country. He also said recently that Michael Jordan, has done "nothing" for the Black community in the U.S.

Kanter Freedom, an eleven-year NBA veteran, legally changed his name to Enes Kanter Freedom after becoming an American citizen last week.

Lin, who currently plays for the Chinese Basketball Association’s Beijing Ducks, has been open about experiencing anti-Asian discrimination throughout his life and basketball career.

“I've always had a target on my back, just because of what I looked like. … People were so quick to minimize anything and everything I've done. There are times where I would clearly accomplish something amazing. There would be very minimal type of recognition after,” Lin told NBC News earlier this year.

“I would start to minimize my own accomplishments, because I felt like nobody else really understood or cared, and so it even affected the way that I viewed myself,” Lin added.

