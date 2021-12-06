On a Roll … at Fitzpatrick’s Deli & Steakhouse

Who doesn’t love a latke? This crunchy cornerstone of the Chanukah table is festive, fun and easy to fry, so dive in to this recipe courtesy of Deli Desires. Grate potatoes with a cheese grater or a food processor attachment and hold in acidulated water, this prevents oxidization. Add 1cup of Distilled White Vinegar per 4 quarts of water. Grate onions and squeeze dry using your hands pressing against a colander or strainer and discard liquid. Repeat squeezing process with the potatoes. Put in a bowl with the remaining ingredients and mix thoroughly. In a shallow pan, fill oil ¾ inch high, and bring to 375 degrees. Drop about ½ cup of latke batter carefully into the oil. Press down gently to get lacey edges. Fry both sides until golden brown. Working in batches, drain latkes on paper towels or a resting rack. Season with salt immediately after frying.

