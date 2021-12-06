On a Roll … at Fitzpatrick’s Deli & Steakhouse

Chef Jeremy Salamon is opening the doors to Agi's Counter in Crown Heights with breakfast, lunch, pastries, and coffee. Dinner service will kick off after the holidays. Named after his Hungarian Grandmother, Agi's Counter is an all-day cafe with heavy Jewish & Eastern European influences. There’s a “Nosh Plate” featuring chicken liver pate, 6-minute deviled egg, pickles, market vegetables, Alpine cheese and spelt crackers. There are rolled crepes, called Palascinta, with fresh cheese, toasted caraway butter and poached pear served with a seasonal jam, while paprika pork sausages arrive with butter beans and parsley salad. Potato Bread and Pastries such as Gerbeaud Cake and Sacher Torte are whipped up by Pastry Chef Renee Hudson.
Comments / 1