When I was a kid, I used to look so forward to getting the Sears, JCPenney and Service Merchandise Christmas catalogs in the mail. Pardon the pun, but the excitement was twofold. First, my sisters and I would comb through the catalogs and circle every single thing we wanted for Christmas. For the record, there wasn't much we didn't circle. Secondly, and this is where that pun comes in, after we made our rather lengthy and exhaustive Christmas lists, we would take those catalogs and fold them into DIY Christmas trees.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO