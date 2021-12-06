ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wipro hiring freshers in Kolkata for operation roles, Apply now

By Kajol Aikat
techgig.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Kolkata, Wipro is looking for any graduate who can handle international outbound operations. Candidates who are interested and qualified can attend the interview at the designated time and location. The following are the other details from the...

content.techgig.com

techgig.com

Accenture hiring experienced analysts in Pune & Bangalore, Apply now

Accenture has issued a job announcement for Client Financial Management Specialist and Client Financial Management Senior Analyst positions. Pune and Bangalore are the job locations. Interested individuals should go to the official website and examine the qualifying requirements before applying online. Location. Client Financial Management Senior Analyst: Bangalore. Client Financial...
techgig.com

Capgemini is hiring techies for entry-level job vacancies; apply here

Capgemini is one of the major tech companies that hire software engineers and developers from fresher to experienced levels. IT major comprises over 150,000 team members in India working across 13 locations. French multinational IT service provider is. hiring. IT professionals for the following roles:. 1. SAP Developer. Experience: 0...
techgig.com

E&Y hiring freshers for Software Quality Analyst & Developer positions: Apply Now!

Ernst & Young Global Limited, headquartered in London, England, is an international services network. It is one of the four major accounting firms hiring freshers for employment as software quality analysts and developers. The following are the specifics:. Job Profile: Software Quality Analyst and Developer. Experience: Freshers. Eligibility: Engineering Students.
techgig.com

NTPC hiring for 3 new tech positions, salary Rs 71000: Apply now

NTPC recruitment 2021 is presently underway for three new positions, with successful individuals being hired for a fixed term contract. On a fixed-term basis, NTPC recruitment 2021 is looking for experienced experts in corporate communications and information technology. Candidates chosen for corporate communications positions will be hired for five years, while those chosen for information technology positions will be hired for one year. Candidates chosen for the position of executive IT developer would be paid Rs 71,000.
techgig.com

HP Enterprise hiring System Test QA Engineer. Apply Now!

HPE India is looking for freshers for the post of System Test QA Engineer. Candidates from diverse batches are eligible for this role. The eligibility conditions, as well as the application process, are detailed below. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a business unit of Hewlett Packard. The Hewlett Packard Corporate Company,...
techgig.com

Deloitte is looking for Auditors in Delhi, Freshers can apply

Deloitte is looking for graduate freshers for internal audit and client facing in Delhi . Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, or Deloitte, is a multinational professional services network with offices in more than 150 countries and territories worldwide. Job Description. Ability to effectively perform the technical components of risk assessments to...
techgig.com

Google India is hiring Lead Data Analyst in Hyderabad, Apply now

Google is hiring Lead Data Analysts for its Hyderabad location. Here are all the details and how you can apply to the job role:. Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Applied Mathematics, Statistics, Quantitative Social Sciences, or equivalent practical experience. 7 years of experience in data and analytics. Experience with SQL...
techgig.com

P&G hiring Senior IT Manager in Delhi, Apply now

P&G is looking for a Senior IT Manager in Delhi. Check out all the details and how to apply here:. P&G began as a small soap and candle firm almost 180 years ago. Procter & Gamble is one of the world's largest FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) companies, with well-known brands such as Pampers, Ariel, Always, Gillette, and Oral B. Visit www.pg.com for more information about P&G and our brands, as well as pgcareers.com for.
techgig.com

Cognizant off-campus drive for IT freshers, Apply now

The Cognizant Off-Campus 2021 Drive is a fantastic opportunity for those looking for work in the. 2022, 2021, and 2020 passouts of Any Graduates/ Post Graduates, BE, B.Tech, MBA, MCA, ME, M.Tech. We hope that following graduation, every graduate will be able to find work. Cognizant is holding an Off Campus Drive for.
techgig.com

TCS is offering a 15-day free digital certification programme. Apply Now!

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT corporation, has established a free 15-day online course for young professionals called " This 15-day training, according to the organisation, will assist job seekers in improving fundamental employability skills such as communication, collaboration, business etiquette, financial and digital literacy, and so on. TCS iON Career Edge – Young Professional is a 14-module, free 15-day career preparation course that you can complete in two weeks.
techgig.com

Ericsson is looking for CS Core engineers in Noida, Apply now

Ericsson is looking for Senior Engineer in CS Core in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Here are all the details:. • Ensure troubleshooting/ Changes/analysis on various. MGW through TT on daily basis. • Ensure to take a Node backup. Troubleshooting on abnormalities captured in backup. • Ensure Password policies, security policies and...
clarkcountyblog.com

Operational Analytics Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts to 2026| Wipro, IBM, Oaims, Appnomic, Apptio

United States,– The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Operational Analytics market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Operational Analytics market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Operational Analytics market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Operational Analytics market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The Operational Analytics study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.
techgig.com

Apple India is hiring techies for 150+ job positions; see how to apply

IPhone maker Apple is hiring engineers for 150+ job vacancies in its Bengaluru and Hyderabad office. “India is one of the few countries in the world where Apple manufactures iPhones. We are proud to locally manufacture iPhone 12, iPhone SE, iPhone 11 and iPhone XR, and have also previously manufactured iPhone 7, iPhone 6S, and the first generation of iPhone SE in the country,” Apple said on its website.
The Guardian

Guardian Software Engineering Fellowship 2022: apply now

We are proud to announce the opening of the application process for our Software Engineering Fellowship. The Guardian Software Engineering Fellowship is an opportunity for developers who are at the beginning of their careers to join our Product & Engineering department. The scheme is aimed at individuals looking for their first professional developer role. A grasp of programming is a prerequisite to be successful in your application, however we don’t pass judgement on how these skills were learnt. If you love coding, mobile apps and digital media then you can apply to the Fellowship irrespective of your background.
offshore-technology.com

Europe is seeing a hiring boom in offshore industry big data roles

Europe was the fastest growing region for big data hiring among offshore industry companies in the three months ending September. The number of roles in Europe made up 7.2% of total big data jobs – up from 6.4% in the same quarter last year. That was followed by Asia-Pacific, which...
techgig.com

Microsoft India Development Center expands its footprint in Noida

Microsoft has announced the expansion of its India Development Center (IDC) in the National Capital Region (NCR). The. has expanded its footprint in India over the last two decades, opening campuses in locations such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Noida. Microsoft India Development Center opened its third location in Noida's KP Towers on Nov 20 after understanding the potential of the NCR market for technology.
The Independent

Bipin Rawat: Helicopter carrying India’s most senior general crashes in Tamil Nadu

A military helicopter carrying India’s defence chief Bipin Rawat crashed in a southern state on Wednesday, killing at least four people, according to the state broadcaster. General Rawat, 63, and his wife Madhulika Rawat were among 14 people travelling in the chopper, but there is no immediate confirmation of the condition of the Chief of Defence staff (CDS) or his wife.The Indian Air Force confirmed that General Rawat was inside the helicopter at the time and had taken a flight to Sulur earlier on Wednesday. The crash took place in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu state, shortly after...
