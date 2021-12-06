ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Animal House with Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald on the dos and don’ts of a Christmas puppy

FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

Every Monday, our favorite Veterinarian, Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald joins on ways to keep our pets health and safe.

Tis the season for gift giving and many families are considering giving the gift of a family pet. However, before you go out and purchase a new family pet, take some of the tips Dr. Kevin has to offer before making that commitment.

Join Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald every Monday morning on Colorado’s Own Channel 2 on his Animal House segment where he gives is expert advice on our fur family.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX31 Denver

Therapy dog comforts students in Arapahoe County

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) – The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office has a secret weapon to help students cope with school, made more stressful and difficult because of the pandemic. Rex the therapy dog is a very popular addition to Littleton elementary schools this year. Rex is teaching important lessons at Dr. Justina Ford Elementary School. “Rex […]
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

Tips for singles during the holidays

Connie Hewitson with the Lady Hitch Singles shares her words of wisdom for those who are single during the holidays. Hewitson helps singles enhance themselves so that they may date successfully and eventually find the last love of their life.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Pets & Animals
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
FOX31 Denver

Virtual Reality sets continue to be a hot toy this holiday season

Tired of giving the same old holiday gifts every year? This season, ditch the sweaters and gift cards and give the gift of first steps toward the metaverse! In the not-so-distant future, the metaverse will be a social, 3D virtual space where you can share immersive experiences with other people. And while the metaverse isn’t […]
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal House#Christmas#Dos#Veterinarian#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
FOX31 Denver

You can now go meatless on Taco Tuesday

As Boulder’s original organic food truck, RollinGreens has since rolled out across the nation with their delicious, clean-label, plant-based, convenient products. RollinGreens is now kicking up a knock on Taco Tuesday with their new Plant-Based Ground Taco Packs. Each pack contains 60 grams of protein with no soy or gluten and has 10 simple ingredients. […]
BOULDER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy