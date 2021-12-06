Animal House with Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald on the dos and don’ts of a Christmas puppy

Every Monday, our favorite Veterinarian, Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald joins on ways to keep our pets health and safe.

Tis the season for gift giving and many families are considering giving the gift of a family pet. However, before you go out and purchase a new family pet, take some of the tips Dr. Kevin has to offer before making that commitment.

Join Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald every Monday morning on Colorado’s Own Channel 2 on his Animal House segment where he gives is expert advice on our fur family.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.