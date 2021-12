Everton face their biggest rivals Liverpool on Wednesday. Everton host archrivals Liverpool at Goodison Park on Wednesday. The timing for the fierce, emotion-filled Merseyside derby couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Toffees who are on a terrible run, mustering just two points in the last seven Premier League games. Most of the blue half of Merseyside aren’t excited for the game, in fact, many wouldn’t mind missing the derby in the fear that it will be another 90 minutes of embarrassment.

