Kerr City is a ghost town in Florida on Lake Kerr in what is now the Ocala National Forest. Back when it was founded in 1884, it was only the second town in Marion County. These photos may not look all that scary, but imagine it at night, with the wind rattling the antique windows […] The post This Spooky Small Town In Florida Could Be Right Out Of A Horror Movie appeared first on Only In Your State.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO