Form 424B2 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK

 2 days ago

Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) (To ETF Underlying Supplement dated September 2, 2021, Prospectus Supplement dated September 2, 2021, and Prospectus dated September 2, 2021) Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Senior Global Medium-Term Notes. $4,650,000 Issuer...

DailyFx

Bank of Canada Preview: How Will the Canadian Dollar (CAD) React?

CAD Reaction Dependent on Absortion of Economic Slack Assessment. Risks are Geared Towards Disappointment Prompting a CAD Pullback. OVERVIEW: The Bank of Canada is expected to maintain its current monetary policy stance with the overnight rate to remain at 0.25%. The current stance from the BoC is that the policy rate will remain on hold until economic slack is absorbed, which is expected to happen sometime in the middle quarters of 2022. That said, while expectations over a possible Q1 rate rise has increased, with no monetary policy report until January, there is a risk of disappointment should the BoC maintain its current stance and not bring forward expectations that economic slack will be absorbed in Q1.
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 UBS AG

Title of Each Class of Securities Offered Maximum Aggregate Offering Price Amount of Registration Fee(1) Medium-Term Notes, Series B $5,585,000.00 $517.73. (1) Calculated in accordance with Rule 457(r) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. PRICING...
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 CREDIT SUISSE AG

The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. This preliminary pricing supplement is not an offer to sell these securities and it is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 CITIGROUP INC

The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This preliminary pricing supplement and the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus are not an offer to sell these securities, nor are they soliciting an offer to buy these securities, in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.
StreetInsider.com

Form FWP BANK OF AMERICA CORP Filed by: BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/

Issuer: BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance") Guarantor: Bank of America Corporation ("BAC") Term: Approximately 5 years, unless previously automatically called. Underlyings: The Russell 2000® Index (Bloomberg symbol: "RTY"), the S&P 500® Index (Bloomberg symbol: "SPX") and the Nasdaq-100® Index (Bloomberg symbol: "NDX"). Pricing and Issue Dates*: December 21, 2021 and...
poundsterlinglive.com

National Bank: Canadian Dollar Undervalued, Forecast to Gain in 2022

National Bank of Canada says the recent decline in the value of the Canadian Dollar merely makes it even more undervalued relative to fundamentals, as they forecast gains in 2022. The Canadian Dollar is one of 2021's better performing major currencies but the outperformance has faded lately, with losses being...
StreetInsider.com

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (CNGLU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: CNGLU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of $200 million, consisting of 20,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and are expected to begin trading tomorrow, Tuesday, November 30, 2021, under the ticker symbol "CNGLU". Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one redeemable warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "CNGL" and "CNGLW" respectively.
smarteranalyst.com

Canadian Western Bank Q4 Profit Rises 38%

CWB Ppesident and CEO Chris Fowler said, “Our momentum will continue for the year ahead, and we expect to deliver double-digit growth of loans and branch-raised deposits. It’s an exciting time at CWB as we continue to invest in our capabilities and improve our full-service client experience through enhancements to our in-person and digital channels.
Personal Finance
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 MORGAN STANLEY

The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. We may not deliver these notes until a final pricing supplement is delivered. This preliminary pricing supplement and the accompanying prospectus, product supplement and index supplement do not constitute an offer to sell these notes and we are not soliciting an offer to buy these notes in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.
Midland Daily News

Canadian banks buoyed by mortgage boom look to spur other loans

Canada's big banks have weathered the pandemic on the strength of the country's heated housing market. This week, they'll get the chance to show whether they also have other avenues for loan growth. Surging home prices and strong sales have boosted Canadian residential mortgage and home-equity credit balances at the...
Seekingalpha.com

Canadian banks reports mixed results, boost dividends, resumes buyback

Major Canadian banks reported mixed earnings last week with three banks beating estimates, while two banks missed estimates. Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), TD Bank (NYSE:TD) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) exceeded EPS consensus, Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) and Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) missed EPS consensus. BMO, CM and BNS missed revenue estimates, RY and TD exceed revenue consensus.
FXStreet.com

Canadian Jobs Preview: Forecasts from five major banks, labour market to keep pressuring the BoC

Statistics Canada will publish the Canadian November labour market data at 13:30 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are forecasts from economists and researchers at five major banks regarding the upcoming employment data. The Unemployment Rate in Canada is expected to remain drop to 6.6% from 6.7% at 6.9% with the Net Change in Employment coming in at 35K.
cfainstitute.org

Money in COVID Times: A perfect storm forming for central banks?

Posted In: Capital Markets, Market Structure, Systemic Risk. The COVID-19 crisis is but the latest episode in a drama docuseries on economics depicting a world in which unorthodox monetary policy is becoming the norm rather than the exception. How have central banks become the de facto lender and market maker...
StreetInsider.com

Form 497K BlackRock ETF Trust

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF | BFTR | NYSE ARCA. Before you invest, you may want to review the Fund's prospectus, which contains more information about the Fund and its risks. You can find the Fund's prospectus (including amendments and supplements), reports to shareholders and other information about the Fund, including the Fund's statement of additional information, online at http://www.blackrock.com/prospectus. You can also get this information at no cost by calling (800) 474-2737 or by sending an e-mail request to prospectus.request@blackrock.com, or from your financial professional. The Fund's prospectus and statement of additional information, both dated November 26, 2021, as amended and supplemented from time to time, are incorporated by reference into (legally made a part of) this Summary Prospectus.
Zacks.com

5 S&P 500 Stocks to Gain the Most From Benchmark Rally

U.S. stock markets have turned around impressively from threats of the Omicron variant of coronavirus that rattled global bourses at the end of last month. Since Wall Street has resumed its northward journey, the possibility of a year-end rally looms large. Strong fundamentals of the U.S. economy will provide the primary support to U.S. stocks going forward.
ihsmarkit.com

Securities Finance November 2021 Snapshot

Global securities finance revenues totaled $892m in November, a 20% YoY increase. ETPs saw YoY increases in revenues and loan balances. All asset classes showed YoY increases, except for European equities where a lack of new specials dented revenue opportunities. In this note we'll discuss some of the highlights of the November equity finance revenue.
StreetInsider.com

Simon Property Group (SPG) Raises Quarterly Dividend 10% to $1.65; 4.4% Yield

Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.65 per share, or $6.6 annualized. This is a 10% increase from the prior dividend of $1.50. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2021, to...
StreetInsider.com

Hertz Global (HTZ) Announces $2B Share Buyback

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $2.0 billion of the Company's outstanding common stock.
StreetInsider.com

Ault Global Holdings (DPW) to Change Name to BitNile Holdings and Split into Two Public Companies

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company, today announced its plan to split into two public companies by pursuing a spin-off of Ault Alliance to its stockholders. Ault Alliance will continue its focus on the Company's legacy businesses and more recently initiated operations, including lending and investing in the real estate and distressed asset spaces, among others, defense, and power solutions, including EV charging products. Following the spin-off of Ault Alliance, the Company, through its BitNile subsidiary, will be a pure-play provider of Bitcoin mining and data center operations, pursuing DeFi-related initiatives.
StreetInsider.com

Form 497 MFS SERIES TRUST X

The date of this supplement is December 8, 2021. The Board of Trustees of the fund has approved a proposal to reclassify the fund from diversified to non-diversified. This proposal is subject to approval by the shareholders of the fund at a special shareholder meeting expected to be held on or about March 7, 2022. Proxy materials describing the proposal and the rationale for the proposal are expected to be sent to shareholders of the fund in January 2022. No assurance can be given that shareholder approval will occur.
