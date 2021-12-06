WATCH: 'Harry Potter' 20th anniversary reunion special teases star-studded return to Hogwarts

Harry Potter has come back to Hogwarts!

Excitement for the highly-anticipated “ Harry Potter ” reunion special reached an all-time high on Monday, December 6 when HBO Max released a brand new teaser with some of the stars.

The new year is set to kick off with a dose of magic as “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” will premiere on the streaming service on New Year's Day, January 1, 2022.

The teaser opens with footage of a clock chiming before showing someone reading “The Daily Prophet” with the headline: “Hogwarts welcomes back alumni.”

The mysterious character lowers the paper revealing only the top of her head, though many fans have speculated that it might be Hermione Granger (played by Emma Watson).

Robbie Coltrane, who plays the beloved giant Hagrid, is next up to get the coveted invitation, while Neville Longbottom (Matthe Lewis) follows suit as he snags hisletter with the recognizable Hogwarts seal.

We then see Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley) ready for departure on the Hogwarts Express, while a female in a hat -- which fans once again believe to be Hermione -- is seen rushing down Platform 9 ¾!

The special will reunite the iconic trio -- Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron Weasley -- played by Daniel Radcliffe, Watson, and Rupert Grint, respectively, for the first time since the final film's premiere in 2011.

But that’s not all!

Other familiar faces joining the anniversary special include Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Oliver Phelps (George Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Ian Hart (Professor Quirrell) and filmmaker Chris Columbus.

Per the release, the special will "celebrate the unparalleled legacy of the Harry Potter film franchise and its indelible impact on the hearts, minds, and imaginations of families and fans around the world."

HBO Max notes the special will include “all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversations.”

JK Rowling, the controversial author and creator, has not been announced as part of the lineup.

The reunion celebrates the premiere of the first film, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” which premiered 20 years ago on November 16, 2001.

The magic of “Harry Potter” is palpable to this day with TBS & Cartoon Network recently premiering the “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses” quiz show.

The special will also air on TBS & Cartoon Network in spring 2022.

Currently, all eight films are streaming on HBO Max.

