ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

WATCH: 'Harry Potter' 20th anniversary reunion special teases star-studded return to Hogwarts

By Lizzy Buczak
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z2tCS_0dFVl4oq00

Harry Potter has come back to Hogwarts!

Excitement for the highly-anticipated “ Harry Potter ” reunion special reached an all-time high on Monday, December 6 when HBO Max released a brand new teaser with some of the stars.

The new year is set to kick off with a dose of magic as “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” will premiere on the streaming service on New Year's Day, January 1, 2022.

The teaser opens with footage of a clock chiming before showing someone reading “The Daily Prophet” with the headline: “Hogwarts welcomes back alumni.”

The mysterious character lowers the paper revealing only the top of her head, though many fans have speculated that it might be Hermione Granger (played by Emma Watson).

Robbie Coltrane, who plays the beloved giant Hagrid, is next up to get the coveted invitation, while Neville Longbottom (Matthe Lewis) follows suit as he snags hisletter with the recognizable Hogwarts seal.

We then see Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley) ready for departure on the Hogwarts Express, while a female in a hat -- which fans once again believe to be Hermione -- is seen rushing down Platform 9 ¾!

The special will reunite the iconic trio -- Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron Weasley -- played by Daniel Radcliffe, Watson, and Rupert Grint, respectively, for the first time since the final film's premiere in 2011.

But that’s not all!

Other familiar faces joining the anniversary special include Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Oliver Phelps (George Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Ian Hart (Professor Quirrell) and filmmaker Chris Columbus.

Per the release, the special will "celebrate the unparalleled legacy of the Harry Potter film franchise and its indelible impact on the hearts, minds, and imaginations of families and fans around the world."

HBO Max notes the special will include “all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversations.”

JK Rowling, the controversial author and creator, has not been announced as part of the lineup.

The reunion celebrates the premiere of the first film, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” which premiered 20 years ago on November 16, 2001.

The magic of “Harry Potter” is palpable to this day with TBS & Cartoon Network recently premiering the “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses” quiz show.

The special will also air on TBS & Cartoon Network in spring 2022.

Currently, all eight films are streaming on HBO Max.

Lights, camera, action! Get the latest updates on movies and television from The Reel Buzz on Audacy.com.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Faceboo k | Twitte r | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Helen Mirren to be Harry Potter quiz show host

LOS ANGELES — Actor Helen Mirren has never appeared in the Harry Potter film franchise, but she is stepping into the magical world as she hosts “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses” on television. Mirren will host the weekly four-part series, which starts Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on TBS...
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Harry Potter: 10 facts you probably don’t know about Dumbledore

Of all the Harry Potter characters who inhabit the Wizarding World, few are more intriguing than Professor Dumbledore. Headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the most powerful wizard of his generation, and the only man Voldemort ever feared, Dumbledore casts a huge shadow over the Harry Potter movies.
MOVIES
E! News

Check Out the Stars of Harry Potter, 20 Years Later

Watch: "Harry Potter" Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind. The boy who lived is now the young actor who grew up. Can you believe it's been 20 years since we were transported to Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone? The Chris Columbus-directed adaptation of J.K. Rowling's magical novel about a young wizard who lived in a cupboard under the stairs was the acting debut for the main trio—Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)—who would become three of the most famous actors in the world.
MOVIES
Collider

What Is the 'Harry Potter' Cast Doing Twenty Years After 'Sorcerer's Stone'

When Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone first came out in theaters in 2001, fans of J.K. Rowling’s series of fantasy novels were more than ecstatic - and newcomers to the franchise were starting to understand what the fuss was all about. At the time, Potterheads all over the world had just finished devouring the more than 600 pages of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and now they could finally put a face to characters they had come to know and love over the course of the novels. While Harry, Ron, Hermione, and the other students at Hogwarts were played by relatively unknown actors, many of the teachers and other adult characters were certainly pretty familiar to lots of grown-ups in the audience. But, twenty years after the first Harry Potter movie came out, what are the franchise’s biggest stars up to? Here’s a guide to where you might’ve seen them recently.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evanna Lynch
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Gary Oldman
Person
Emma Watson
Person
Oliver Phelps
Person
Imelda Staunton
Person
Alfred Enoch
Person
Ralph Fiennes
Person
Robbie Coltrane
digitalspy.com

Harry Potter's Tom Felton says he doesn't really get recognised

Tom Felton, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series, has revealed that he doesn't get recognised for the iconic character when he's out and about. Speaking to Square Mile in an interview taking place on Hampstead Heath, Felton dismissed the interviewer's concerns about the location being too public as "he rarely gets recognised in public these days".
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Who’s Appearing In The 2022 Harry Potter Reunion?

Potterheads have not been able to contain their excitement ever since news hit of a 2022 Harry Potter reunion. Set to be aired on January 1, 2022, the reunion will be held in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the first film in the series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Everyone’s expected to be there — or at least almost everyone. We know the big three, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, will appear in the reunion, according to Variety, as well as most of the actors who appeared in the movies. We also know that J.K. Rowling, the brains behind the Harry Potter universe, will be excluded from the much-anticipated get-together. Reactions to her exclusion have been mixed, with some long-time fans considering her omission sacrilegious. Others, however, believe her exclusion is well-deserved, given what some claim to be her harmful comments about the transgender community. Nevertheless, we can expect that the people we want to see there, will be there. Here’s a list of who we should expect to see in the 2022 Harry Potter reunion.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

What Has Emma Watson Been Up To Since The Last Harry Potter Movie?

Potterheads are bracing themselves for the much-anticipated Harry Potter reunion on New Year’s Day. Everyone — well, almost everyone — is expected to grace the reunion next year, with the big three, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, leading the alums of the franchise. One person we shouldn’t expect at the reunion is J.K. Rowling. She’s not going to be apparating on Hogwarts grounds when the cast and crew get-together happens next year. While it might be bizarre for the brains behind the Wizarding World to not attend the reunion, some people are saying that her exclusion is a consequence of the controversial comments she’s made about the trans community in recent months. These have prompted accusations that she is a transphobe and have even brought about direct condemnations from Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson themselves. Fans are particularly excited to see Emma Watson at the reunion. Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the franchise, has arguably had the most successful career out of all three ever since the last Harry Potter movies aired. She’s also been most active politically, representing various charities and lending her voice and image to political and social issues close to her. She hasn’t been slacking off in the romance department either. What has Emma Watson been up to since we last saw her casting a spell in the last Harry Potter movie?
MOVIES
Taylor Daily Press

Published the first pictures of Harry Potter reunion

HBO Max has shared the first images of a Harry Potter reunion. And experts will recognize many of the items in it, such as the Daily Prophet (in Dutch, The Prophet of the Morning). It will have to wait until January 1, 2022 in full Special. There are new pictures...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York Post

‘Harry Potter’ actress says she ‘owes everything’ to J.K. Rowling

Actress Afshan Azad has thanked J.K. Rowling in a tweet marking the 20th anniversary of the first “Harry Potter” movie. Azad, 33, played Padma Patil in the final five films in the fantasy franchise, winning a legion of fans across the globe. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to mark...
MOVIES
thecurrent-online.com

Harry Potter Reunion: A New Teaser Is Here! Everything Potterheads Should Know

Harry Potter fans will be able to find the actors of the saga together once again. Moreover, HBO teases the unpublished episode of the 20 years of the phenomenon. It’s no secret Harry Potter is coming back for a special episode. Thus, HBO does not hesitate to tease the program even further.
MOVIES
Deseret News

‘Harry Potter’ reunion trailer is finally here

The invitation you’ve been waiting for has arrived. A new trailer for the “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” special, which debuts on HBO Max on Jan. 1, has been released. The trailer opens with an image of the wizarding newspaper, The Daily Prophet, with the headline, “Hogwarts welcomes...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
CinemaBlend

Ahead of Harry Potter Reunion, Daniel Radcliffe Has A Funny Take On Rewatching The Movies

The Harry Potter series has been entertaining audiences for decades, starting with J.K. Rowling’s novels before becoming a global phenomenon and beloved film franchise. Said movies made icons out of the original cast, including Daniel Radcliffe, whose name is synonymous with the boy who lived. Ahead of the upcoming Harry Potter reunion, Radcliffe has a funny take on rewatching the movies.
MOVIES
TVLine

Harry Potter Reunion Special: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson Cast a Spell in First Photo

No, you’re not peering into the Mirror of Erised: HBO Max actually has released the first photo from its upcoming Harry Potter retrospective special. In the shot, the film’s central stars — Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint — gather on a set that looks similar to the Gryffindor Common Room. Oh, to be a Rita Skeeter on the wall! Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will begin streaming on Saturday, Jan. 1. In addition to the magical trio in the photo below, the special will feature Chris Columbus, who directed two of the film series’ eight installments, as well...
MOVIES
94.5 PST

Whatever Happened to ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Harry Melling?

"Thirty-six! But last year, last year I had 37!" With a single hissy fit, Harry Melling introduced fans around the world to Dudley Dursley, Harry Potter's dreadful cousin, in the 2001 big-screen adaptation of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Over the next decade, Melling grew up on screen, terrorizing...
MOVIES
KXLY

Harry Potter’s Weasley family top Christmas companion poll

The Weasleys from ‘Harry Potter’ are the screen family that Brits would most like to spend Christmas Day with. New research from NOW has revealed 23 per cent of people would be happy to spend the big day with the wizarding clan, which features Harry’s best friend Ron (played by Rupert Grint in the movie franchise), matriarch Molly (Dame Julie Walters) and her husband Arthur (Mark Williams), and six other children.
TV SHOWS
Taylor Daily Press

Trailer for “Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts” with Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson

With posts for, among others, Daniel RadcliffeAnd Rupert Grint employment Emma Watson The special offer will be published on New Year’s Day Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts on the HBO Max streaming service.The Potter trio is known by many famous names. as well as the director Chris Columbus As well as actors such as Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch.
MOVIES
Collider

Most Powerful Wizards in the Harry Potter Universe, Ranked

When the Harry Potter series first arrived on the scene in the late '90s, our knowledge of the Wizarding World was limited by the protagonist’s 11-year-old perspective. Since then, the Potter universe has exploded beyond anyone’s wildest imagination. It would be difficult to determine the most powerful characters across the richly detailed Wizarding universe, but here, we rank the most powerful wizards according to the films, books, and plays of the franchise (including Fantastic Beasts). Some may seem obvious, but others may come as a surprise. So, wands at the ready!
MOVIES
The Independent

‘An emotional rollercoaster’: Harry Potter fans react to new teaser of reunion special

Harry Potter fans are feverishly re-watching the franchise films after HBO Max released a new teaser for the forthcoming reunion special. The streaming service released a first look teaser for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on Sunday night (5 December) ahead of its release on New Year’s Day, amid rising fan excitement. Sharing a 40-second clip on social media, HBO Max captioned the post: “The invitation you’ve been waiting for has arrived.” Responding to it, one user wrote simply: “I can’t wait for this Harry Potter reunion!” The new teaser features familiar faces like Robbie Coltrane (who...
MOVIES
Audacy

Audacy

47K+
Followers
51K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy