CHICAGO (KHQA) — The state of Illinois has started a new program to help low-income Illinois families pay some of their bills. A new water billing assistance program, the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), provides $42 million in shut-off avoidance for residents unable to pay their water and sewer bills. The new water billing assistance program builds on $327 million in emergency assistance launched earlier this year for low-income families facing difficulty with paying their utility bill and other essential household bills.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO