The 49ers’ three-game winning streak came crashing down Sunday in Seattle as penalties doomed them to a 30-23 loss to the Seahawks. A fumble recovery at their own 2-yard line with just over four minutes remaining gave the Niners a chance at a tying the game or attempting to win it, but after marching more than 90 yards, Jimmy Garoppolo’s fourth-and-goal pass attempt was batted down with 15 seconds left to seal the game.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO