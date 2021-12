The latest grant for Cascade Lake Regional Park will expand the playground in a way that is more accessible for children with physical challenges. “What really makes this project stand out is its focus on providing all children with the ability to play alongside one another in almost any area of the new playground,” said Parks and Forestry Division Head Mike Nigbur in a statement announcing the $379,000 grant from the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO