Agriculture

H-2A participation, potential 2022 H-2A wages eyed by Farm Bureau

vegetablegrowersnews.com
 2 days ago

H-2A participation, potential 2022 H-2A wages eyed by Farm Bureau. The end of the calendar year always brings a host of new information about the H-2A temporary agricultural worker program, and this year is no different. In the last two weeks we have learned total fiscal year 2021 participation...

vegetablegrowersnews.com

pnwag.net

Input Costs Becoming A Bigger Concern For Farmers

“Total production expenses are forecast to increase 29.8 billion, or about 8.3%,” USDA Chief Economist Seth Meyer said in 2021, farmers this year will end up paying more for almost every major farm input compared to 2020. “32% on fuel and oil, 15% on those, kinda, livestock inputs, or...
AGRICULTURE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SMADC Named Beneficiary of a $1.4 Million USDA Grant Award to Expand Food Access

The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, is pleased to announce the Maryland Market Money (MMM) program of SMADC, jointly administered by Maryland Agricultural and Resource-Based Industry Development Corporation (MARBIDCO), has been awarded a $1.4 Million U.S Department of Agriculture Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program (GusNIP) […] The post SMADC Named Beneficiary of a $1.4 Million USDA Grant Award to Expand Food Access appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
AGRICULTURE
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Basic farm information sought in USDA NASS survey

The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) mails the National Agricultural Classification Survey (NACS) this month to more than a million potential U.S. agricultural producers, in preparation for the 2022 Census of Agriculture. The NACS will ask survey recipients if they are involved in agricultural activity and for basic farm...
AGRICULTURE
kvpr.org

Guest farmworkers will receive a wage increase in 2022

Over 30,000 guest farmworkers across the state will receive a wage increase in 2022. Advocates say this is due in part to a lawsuit against a Trump-era attempt to freeze wages. The H-2A guest workers program allows farmers to hire people from outside the country to work for them if...
AGRICULTURE
The Daily Yonder

USDA Grants to Address Stress for Farmers, Ranchers, Ag Sector Workers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) announced recently departments across the country were receiving nearly $25 million in grants to support projects aimed to alleviate stress for agricultural workers. The 50 grants support programs ranging from preventing suicide to marriage and relationship counseling. “NIFA’s...
AGRICULTURE
thefern.org

Pandemic aid to farmers at $7 billion as USDA pro-rates timber payments

The USDA will pro-rate its final round of pandemic payments to timber harvesters and haulers to stay within the $200 million limit for the aid program, officials said on Thursday. Meanwhile, USDA data showed disbursements of $6.98 billion in coronavirus relief to farmers and ranchers this year. Pandemic assistance has flowed through a variety of… » Read More.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

AgrAbility continues to help farmers, ranchers with disabilities

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) recently announced an initial investment of more than $1.2 million for a total investment of more than $5 million over four years for the USDA’s AgrAbility program. The program helps America’s farmers, ranchers, and agricultural workers with disabilities...
AGRICULTURE
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Sakata Seed sells carrot program to Illinois Foundation Seeds

Sakata Seed sells carrot program to Illinois Foundation Seeds. Sakata Seed America has officially signed an agreement Dec. 3 finalizing the sale of its carrot breeding program to long-standing corporate partner, Illinois Foundation Seeds Inc., or IFSI. IFSI is an independent company delivering leading research, product development, licensing, and production...
AGRICULTURE
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Seedway adds Straw as sales rep for Northern Vegetable Seed Division

Seedway adds Straw as sales rep for Northern Vegetable Seed Division. Seedway LLC has announced that John Straw has accepted the position of sales representative for the Northern Vegetable Seed Division. His responsibilities will include seed sales and service to commercial growers throughout the Virginia, Delaware and Maryland regions. In...
BUSINESS
vegetablegrowersnews.com

‘Amazing two days’ featured at Organic Grower Summit

From ag technology presentations to continuing education classes for crop specialists to a dynamic keynote session featuring the next generation of organic growers to a trade show teeming with innovative farming solutions, the Organic Grower Summit checked all the boxes as the premier event for organic fresh produce production Dec. 1-2 in Monterey, California.
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

NASDA Looks To Address Labor Shortage, H-2A

During their annual meeting in September, members of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, better known as NASDA, voted to promote reforming the Ag workforce. The vote, according to the organization, was an effort to adjust the H-2A and H-2B visa programs to fit with the changing times in farming. While there is a lot of seasonality connected to the Ag and forestry industries, NASDA officials say the need for year-round labor continues to grow. Most labor in the agricultural sector is foreign-born, with H-2A and H-2B visas only lasting for part of the year. NASDA is now looking to change that by proposing the visas be year-round.+The group says the move would provide opportunities for immigrant workers to contribute to the U.S. agricultural economy while earning legal status through continued employment.
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

H-2A wages to rise by 9% in California, 6.5% in Washington, Oregon

Minimum wages for seasonal foreign farmworkers will rise by 9% in California and 6.5% in Washington and Oregon based on an annual pay survey released Wednesday by the USDA. California will displace its West Coast neighbors as the state with the highest H-2A wage in the country at $17.51 an hour. The H-2A wage in Washington and Oregon will be $17.41.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New Jersey Monitor

Bills would help people with disabilities gain employment

The state could employ more workers with disabilities and create a new program to give those residents more job opportunities under two bills advanced unanimously by the Senate Labor Committee Monday. The first measure, S3418, would create a fast-track authority to help people with disabilities get appointed to jobs with state agencies. The second, S3426, […] The post Bills would help people with disabilities gain employment appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Jump in counties required to provide language help to voters

The number of people in counties requiring elections officials to provide voting materials in languages other than English jumped by almost a quarter over the past five years, reflecting the increasingly diverse electorate in the U.S., according to figures released Wednesday by the Census Bureau.More than 24.2 million people live in 331 counties and other jurisdictions requiring the language assistance under the federal Voting Rights Act, a jump from 19.8 million in 2016, the last time the list was updated.The law requires the jurisdictions to provide the language assistance to voters if more than 5% of voting-age citizens come from...
ELECTIONS
Michigan Advance

Michigan House GOP introduces plan for COVID testing, health care workers

Michigan House Republicans on Wednesday morning introduced a $1.2 billion plan using federal funds for COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment, health care employees and COVID-19 testing.  House Appropriations Chair Thomas Albert (R-Lowell) said in a press release that the plan will help to address some of the state’s largest issues when it comes to COVID-19 testing […] The post Michigan House GOP introduces plan for COVID testing, health care workers  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
PUBLIC HEALTH

