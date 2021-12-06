Form 497J AMERICAN HIGH INCOME

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company, today announced its plan to split into two public companies by pursuing a spin-off of Ault Alliance to its stockholders. Ault Alliance will continue its focus on the Company’s legacy businesses and more recently initiated operations, including lending and investing in the real estate and distressed asset spaces, among others, defense, and power solutions, including EV charging products. Following the spin-off of Ault Alliance, the Company, through its BitNile subsidiary, will be a pure-play provider of Bitcoin mining and data center operations, pursuing DeFi-related initiatives.
