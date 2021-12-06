Form 497J AMERICAN HIGH INCOME

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: CNGLU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of $200 million, consisting of 20,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and are expected to begin trading tomorrow, Tuesday, November 30, 2021, under the ticker symbol "CNGLU". Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one redeemable warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "CNGL" and "CNGLW" respectively.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO