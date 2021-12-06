ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form 497J AMERICAN HIGH INCOME

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Pursuant to Rule...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Form 4 REX AMERICAN RESOURCES For: Dec 03 Filed by: BRUGGEMAN DOUGLAS

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 497J COLUMBIA FUNDS SERIES

Division of Investment Management, Disclosure Review Office. Pursuant to Rule 497(j) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, please accept this letter as certification that the prospectuses and Statement of Additional Information for the above-referenced funds do not differ from that contained in Registrant's Post-Effective Amendment No. 389 (Amendment). This Amendment was filed electronically on November 23, 2021.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 497J BLACKROCK FUNDS

RE: iShares Russell Small/Mid-Cap Index Fund, a series of BlackRock FundsSM. Post-Effective Amendment No. 1103 to the Registration Statement on Form N-1A (Securities Act File No. 33-26305, Investment Company...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 497 MFS SERIES TRUST X

The date of this supplement is December 8, 2021. The Board of Trustees of the fund has approved a proposal to reclassify the fund from diversified to non-diversified. This proposal is subject to approval by the shareholders of the fund at a special shareholder meeting expected to be held on or about March 7, 2022. Proxy materials describing the proposal and the rationale for the proposal are expected to be sent to shareholders of the fund in January 2022. No assurance can be given that shareholder approval will occur.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Unico American Corporation Receives Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

CALABASAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2021 / On November 23, 2021, Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ: UNAM) ("Unico" or the "Company") filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") announcing the Company's receipt of a notice (the "Notice") from Nasdaq notifying the Company that, because its Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021 (the "September 10-Q") had not been filed with the SEC by the required due date of November 15, 2021, the Company is not in compliance with the periodic filing requirements for continued listing set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule"). Today the Company issued a press release concerning its receipt of the Notice from Nasdaq.
BUSINESS
rew-online.com

Savills forms North American retail partnership with SRS

Savills has formed a strategic alliance with SRS Real Estate Partners (SRS), supplementing its existing North American retail capabilities and enhancing its ability to provide advisory services to retail occupiers, investors and owners worldwide. "The United States is one of the biggest retail markets globally with estimated retail sales expected...
RETAIL
StreetInsider.com

Ault Global Holdings (DPW) to Change Name to BitNile Holdings and Split into Two Public Companies

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company, today announced its plan to split into two public companies by pursuing a spin-off of Ault Alliance to its stockholders. Ault Alliance will continue its focus on the Company's legacy businesses and more recently initiated operations, including lending and investing in the real estate and distressed asset spaces, among others, defense, and power solutions, including EV charging products. Following the spin-off of Ault Alliance, the Company, through its BitNile subsidiary, will be a pure-play provider of Bitcoin mining and data center operations, pursuing DeFi-related initiatives.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

U.S. FDA authorizes use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 antibody cocktail

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized the use of AstraZeneca's antibody cocktail to prevent COVID-19 infections in individuals with weak immune systems or a history of severe side effects from coronavirus vaccines. The antibody cocktail, Evusheld, is only authorized for adults and adolescents who are...
WILMINGTON, DE
Quad Cities Onlines

This Is the Average 401(k) Balance After Investing for 5 Years

Thinking about quizzing your friends and family on their 401(k) plan balances? Doing so could help you evaluate your own retirement savings efforts, but it could also create some social tensions in the process of asking. Fortunately, there is an alternative that will let you make some comparisons anonymously. Financial...
PERSONAL FINANCE
StreetInsider.com

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (CNGLU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: CNGLU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of $200 million, consisting of 20,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and are expected to begin trading tomorrow, Tuesday, November 30, 2021, under the ticker symbol "CNGLU". Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one redeemable warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "CNGL" and "CNGLW" respectively.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CTS Corp. (CTS) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend; 0.4% Yield

CTS Corp. (NYSE: CTS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, or $0.16 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 10, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 9, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 0.4 percent. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Ambarella (AMBA) PT Raised to $222 at Morgan Stanley on Expectation of Rising Revenue Driving Higher Margins

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore raised the price target on Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) to $222.00 (from $137.00) after raising revenue estimates over a 5 year period.. The analyst reiterated an Overweight rating, stating "The stock trades at 80x our estimate for CY22, and 57x for CY23 - and 17x sales; that's significantly higher than our coverage generally, but we would note that margins are below long term potential (because of heavy automotive investment), and that with building long term visibility into revenue streams that take time to materialize, we focus on the longer term outlook."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Textron (TXT) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend; 0.1% Yield

Textron (NYSE: TXT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share, or $0.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 10, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Simon Property Group (SPG) Raises Quarterly Dividend 10% to $1.65; 4.4% Yield

Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.65 per share, or $6.6 annualized. This is a 10% increase from the prior dividend of $1.50. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2021, to...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CME Group (CME) Declares $0.90 Quarterly Dividend; 1.6% Yield

CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share, or $3.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 28, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 10, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 9, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.6 percent. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend; 1.1% Yield

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share, or $0.28 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 10, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 10, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 TYME TECHNOLOGIES, INC. For: Dec 07 Filed by: Demurjian Michael

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The price...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Citi Starts Amplitude Inc (AMPL) at Buy

Citi analyst Tyler Radke initiates coverage on Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ: AMPL) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

