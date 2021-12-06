End of Year Campaign

Victoria Derbyshire's brother has caught Covid at a Christmas meal with friends despite being triple-vaccinated. The BBC presenter, 53, said on Twitter that 17 of the 21-strong group - all of whom were vaccinated - have been infected with the virus and that her sibling 'feels rough' and is in isolation.
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Nineteen days after the COVID-19 Omicron variant was first reported in South Africa, cases are surging to a daily-record 37,875 cases in the nation with the new strain the most dominant. Counting all variants, there was an overall 2% weekly decline each in cases and fatalities...
The NHS website has been hit by technical problems amid a rush to book booster jabs as the rollout expands to all over-18s.People struggled to book their third vaccine dose on Sunday night just as Boris Johnson repeatedly urged the nation to “get boosted now” during a televised address.In a pre-recorded video message, the prime minister announced all adults in the UK would offered a booster before the end of the month in a bid to fend of a “tidal wave” of the omicron variant. Over-18s in England will be able to book their booster online from Wednesday through...
The wording of the four home nations’ chief medical officers joint statement on Sunday was undramatic but still ominous. “Transmission of Covid-19 is already high in the community, mainly still driven by Delta, but the emergence of Omicron adds additional and rapidly increasing risk to the public and healthcare services.”
The covid vaccines have been making headlines for a long time this year. Their side effects are also being discussed a lot, and these are the main reasons for which a lot of people are avoiding them. It’s been just revealed that Japan is now labeling Covid “vaccines” to warn...
Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak. Germany is facing a surge in COVID cases along with several cases of the omicron variant. Updated: 18 hours ago. Golfers enjoy rare December day on the links. SD Dept of Labor, SDSU partner...
The FX market usually isn’t that volatile this time of year. Companies are slowing down, finishing up for the year and getting ready for Christmas parties, especially British politicians. Hedge funds have already decided on their bonuses – who wants to risk losing a year’s pay on one or two bad trades when there’s no time to recoup losses? And a lot of people are taking off for vacation.
