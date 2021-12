A 16-year-old boy who was the victim of a fatal stabbing in west London has been named as Rishmeet Singh.Officers were called to Raleigh Road in Southall just after 9pm on Wednesday following reports of a stabbing after a fight involving a group of people.The police and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) found local boy Rishmeet with stab wounds.He died at the scene, launching a murder inquiry. His family have been informed and are being offered support from specialist officers, the Metropolitan Police said.Detective Chief Inspector James Shirley, who is leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts and...

