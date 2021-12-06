ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

Mesquite Police Identify Suspect Jamie Jaramillo In Fatal Shooting Of Officer Richard Lee Houston II

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vYNGu_0dFViGVM00

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite police have identified Jamie Jaramillo, 37, as the suspect in the fatal Dec. 3 shooting of Officer Richard Lee Houston II.

Jaramillo is currently listed in stable condition at Baylor Hospital in Dallas. He is from Balch Springs.

His charges will include Capital Murder of a Peace Officer, police said.

A memorial for Officer Houston outside the Mesquite Police Department continues to grow. Several people came by Monday to drop off flowers, balloons or notes of gratitude to leave on the patrol car.

“People are just grateful and they don’t understand, how could you do this to somebody that’s protecting you?” said Mesquite resident Carolyn Hinton. “That’s all they’re doing.”

This tragedy has served as a reminder for many of what we often take for granted – the men and women in blue who choose to serve their communities every day.

“We sometimes don’t think about the very blanket of security they provide for us when we sleep safe at home, because they patrol and protect our streets,” said Michael Casco, who is related to a Mesquite police officer. “We’re so grateful.”

On the afternoon of the shooting, Officer Houston responded to a disturbance call in the 1500 block of Belt Line Rd. in Mesquite. During the stop, Jaramillo allegedly shot him multiple times before turning the gun on himself.

Authorities said they believe that Houston never fired a shot.

Houston and the suspect were both taken to Baylor Scott & White. Houston was pronounced deceased at about 2:11 p.m. that day.

Richard Houston was a 21-year veteran of the Mesquite Police Department and was married with three children.

Mesquite Police Chief David Gill said, “This was a senseless act of violence. Richard was a great officer, friend, father, and husband. Please keep his family and our family in your prayers.”

Houston was hired by the Mesquite Police Department on January 8, 2001. He graduated from Section 153 of the Basic Course in Applied Police Science was named Valedictorian of his class.

Houston’s assignments included serving in the Operations Bureau as a Patrol Officer, on the SWAT Team for more than 10 years, and in Criminal Investigations handling Burglary and Theft, Homeland Security, and Juvenile/Gang cases. He also earned a Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Master Peace Officer License and Instructor Proficiency Certificate.

He received a Certificate of Merit in April 2021 for his heroic actions assisting the Garland Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety with the arrest of three suspects of a stolen car used in various crimes and he prevented a suicide attempt by one of the suspects during the apprehension efforts.

His recognitions during his Mesquite Police Department career include:

• 48 Letters of Commendation

• 2 Life Saving Awards

• 1 Police Commendation Bar

• Citizens Police Academy Officer of the Month Award in August 2018

Other police departments and officials across Texas have also expressed their condolences and offered the Mesquite PD their support.

