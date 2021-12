Although the year may be winding down, NASA is gearing up for new discoveries with its IXPE spacecraft. IXPE stands for Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer. Spacecraft like the Hubble Space Telescope view the visible universe, but IXPE will be viewing the universe in a new light. This unique observatory will observe the invisible universe in X-ray light.

