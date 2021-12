Colonial Surety, a direct and digital insurer, announced the appointment of Jay Lee as chief technology officer, effective immediately. In his new role, Lee will head the development of the Woodcliff Lake-based company’s artificial intelligence capabilities, with a focus on its direct, digital insurance platform. Using data science and machine learning, he will be designing and distributing innovative technology, making the entire Colonial Surety product suite instantly available online. He will also be responsible for building out and leading the company’s in-house technology team.

