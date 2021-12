The parents of a missing 5-year-old girl in Washington state have been jailed on suspicion of manslaughter as authorities continue their search for the child. Oakley Carlson, of rural Oakville, was reported missing by a concerned party, though authorities have been unable to determine when she was last seen. Following a welfare check at the girl's home, police arrested Oakley's parents, 32-year-old Jordan Bowers and 36-year-old Andrew Carlson, on Monday, reports KING 5 TV.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO