In a strange story out of China, a grey goose has become something of a sensation after its eggs were found to contain black yolks. The bird's baffling output reportedly came to light after pictures and videos of the peculiar inky yolks were posted on Chinese social media. According to the individual who shared the strange sight online, a friend who has several grey geese roaming around his farm gave him a batch of excess eggs produced by the birds. Although they initially appeared to be perfectly normal goose eggs, the man was stunned when he cracked two of them open and saw that they contained unsettling pitch-black yolks.

6 DAYS AGO