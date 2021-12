DECATUR, Ala. — Nikita Stover, a former Hartselle High School graduate and University of Alabama football player, has been named the new Decatur Heritage Christian Academy head football coach. Stover, is replacing Steve Meek, who is retiring from Decatur Heritage after 11 seasons. Meek, 61, led the Heritage Eagles to eight trips to the playoffs with four region championships and an overall record of 86-42. “We want to build on the foundation that Coach Meek built,” said Decatur Heritage Christian Academy Athletic Director, Ty Patterson. “We are excited about the future of football at Decatur Heritage.”

DECATUR, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO