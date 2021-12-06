ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante to seek re-election

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante announced Monday that he will seek re-election for a second four-year term.

Murante, a Republican, was first elected treasurer in 2018 while serving as a state lawmaker from Gretna.

“Everyday I’m honored to work for the people of Nebraska, and I’m humbled to have their support,” Murante said.

Murante pointed to his efforts to fight a federal proposal that would have allowed the IRS to collect bank information from most Americans’ accounts. He also has been elected national chairman of the State Financial Officers Foundation, a nationwide association of state treasurers and auditors.

As treasurer, Murante pushed for legislation to establish financial literacy courses in Nebraska elementary and high schools. His office also helped create and host a first-of-its-kind financial wellness webinar series aimed at public employees.

Murante was a strong supporter of the state’s new Meadowlark Program, which enrolls all children born in Nebraska on or after Jan. 1, 2020, in the state’s tax-advantaged college savings plan. He also negotiated the largest fee cut in that program’s history.

No other candidates have announced plans to run for treasurer.

