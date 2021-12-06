John Legend announces 2022 'Love in Las Vegas' residency

John Legend. Sipa USA

Running from April 22 to Oct. 29, 2022, the full list of dates can be found on Legend's official website. The general public ticket sale is slated to begin Monday, Dec. 13, at 1 p.m. EST.

It will be interesting to see if "Love in Las Vegas" affects Legend's coaching duties on The Voice. The 42-year-old joined the NBC singing competition series for Season 16 in early 2019 and remains in the turning coach's chair in the currently airing 21st season alongside Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton.