ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

John Legend announces 2022 'Love in Las Vegas' residency

By Megan Armstrong
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wsn6u_0dFVh7br00
John Legend. Sipa USA

Running from April 22 to Oct. 29, 2022, the full list of dates can be found on Legend's official website. The general public ticket sale is slated to begin Monday, Dec. 13, at 1 p.m. EST.

It will be interesting to see if "Love in Las Vegas" affects Legend's coaching duties on The Voice. The 42-year-old joined the NBC singing competition series for Season 16 in early 2019 and remains in the turning coach's chair in the currently airing 21st season alongside Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson deliver jaw-dropping covers of Britney Spears, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, more

There is nothing in this world Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson can't sing. The first episode of NBC's new comedic music game show "That's My Jam," hosted by Jimmy Fallon, aired Monday, and one segment called "Mixtape Medley" pitted Clarkson and Grande against each other in a competition to see who can cover "all-time classic diva tracks" better.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Cubs Land Free-Agent Pitcher Marcus Stroman

The Chicago Cubs have their guy at the top of the rotation for the foreseeable future. On Wednesday evening, free-agent starting pitcher Marcus Stroman announced via Twitter that he is heading to Chicago. The Cubs and Stroman had been in ‘hot and heavy’ talks all day. The Cubs got their...
MLB
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
KTVB

'The Voice': Hailey Mia Brings Kelly Clarkson to Tears With Stunning 'Elastic Heart' Performance

The Voice's Top 11 of season 21 performed live on Monday night, and they may have saved the best for last!. Team Kelly's 14-year-old powerhouse Hailey Mia was the final performance of the night, and she took the stage for a soaring, heartfelt cover of Sia's "Elastic Heart" that brought her coach to tears and got everyone on their feet for a standing ovation.
CELEBRITIES
995qyk.com

Carrie Underwood’s New Vegas Outfit Is Dropping Jaws

Carrie Underwood posted a promo picture for her new Las Vegas residency that kicks off tonight (12/1) at Resorts World, and the outfit she’s wearing is quite revealing. Carrie is wearing a black see-through jumpsuit with her neckline showing almost to her belly button, and fans on Twitter are loving the look. One fan wrote in response, “I mean dayum girl slayyy!!!!” Another fan said, “When I tell you my jaw dropped… HOLY WOW.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’ Star Kelly Clarkson Frustrated a Fellow Coach by Being Too Good at Singing

On NBC’s new series “That’s My Jam,” two coaches go head to head in a singing battle. Kelly Clarkson blows everyone away. This season of “The Voice” is coming to an end. The judges are celebrating a successful run by doing some fun press appearances with each other. It is not secret that Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Ariana Grande are all talented artists. On a new episode of NBC’s “That’s My Jam,” fans see their vocal chops go mic to mic.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
John Legend
Popculture

Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande Sing Iconic Divas' Songs on 'The Tonight Show,' and Viewers Can't Contain Themselves

It's safe to say that Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson are two of the biggest pop stars on the planet. However, instead of singing their own hits during their recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, they tried their hands at some classic pop diva tracks. Judging by the social media responses to the pair's performance, fans couldn't get enough of Grande and Clarkson's "Mixtape Medley Showdown."
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

‘The Voice': Jershika Maple’s ‘God Only Knows’ Brings Kelly Clarkson to Tears [Watch]

Jershika Maple didn't win Season 21 of The Voice on Monday night (Nov. 15), but her version of For King & Country's "God Only Knows" may have won the day. The Louisiana native scored high marks from coaches — including her coach, John Legend — and television critics. Whether or not she'll have the votes to move on in the competition remains to be seen. The song was dedicated to the fourth and fifth grade teachers who helped Maple discover she had dyslexia, and it was filled with emotion and power.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Kelly Clarkson Wore A Hilariously Large Belt On The Voice And The Fans’ Reactions Have Me LOLing

Kelly Clarkson proved on the latest episode of The Voice that everything really is bigger in Texas. It’s usually the men in her home state who are known for rocking oversized belt buckles, but Clarkson came to play with an XL black belt that accented the whole torso of her sparkling long-sleeve black dress. The Voice entered the live portion of its 21st season, giving all of the Top 20 contestants an opportunity to sing for America’s vote, but America was more than a little distracted by The Belt.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Coaching#The Turning#Johnlegend
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Star Kelly Clarkson Threw Her Shoes at a Contestant in the Most Epic Live Show Ever

The top 20 contestants gave it their all on Monday night’s episode of The Voice — and one coach in particular was especially grateful they did. As the first live show of the season, contestants weren’t the only ones who were hyped up for their performances — coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson were just as excited. In fact, Kelly was so pumped at one point that she even took off a part of her outfit — her shoes, to be exact.
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

‘The Voice’ Holly Forbes Explains Why She Is Bald

The Voice contestant Holly Forbes quickly became a fan favorite. From the moment she sang during her blind audition, Kelly Clarkson turned her chair around. She knew she wanted the aspiring singer on Team Kelly. However, she was up against some tough competition. Kelly wasn’t the only one who wanted...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wkml.com

Gwen Stefani: The Song She Wrote When She Fell For Blake Shelton

We all know the story of how Blake Shelton wrote a song called “Reach The Stars” for his bride Gwen Stefani and used the lyrics as his vows, but what some may not know is that Gwen wrote a song called “Rare” inspired by her love for Blake on her 2016 This is What The Truth Feels Like album.
NFL
countryliving.com

Blake Shelton Has Major News and 'The Voice' Fans Are Going to Freak Out

Blake Shelton fans currently get their weekly dose of the country music star on Monday and Tuesday nights thanks to The Voice. But now they’ll also have the opportunity to see him in Vegas like never before. On November 11, the 45-year-old "Happy Anywhere" singer dropped the incredible news that...
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

24K+
Followers
30K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy