ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Justice Department sues Texas over new redistricting maps

Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nFsiq_0dFVgt8F00

The Department of Justice sued Texas over new redistricting maps Monday, saying the plans discriminate against voters in the state’s booming Latino and Black populations.

The lawsuit, filed in the Western District of Texas, claims the state violates part of the Voting Rights Act . The lawsuit notes that the vast majority of Texas’ population growth over the last decade came from Black, Latino and Asian people, but the new maps that state Republicans drew doesn’t give any of these communities new opportunities to choose their own representatives.

Instead, the maps pack Black and Latino communities into bizarre-shaped districts — a Dallas-area one is referred to as a “sea horse” shape — while preserving safe seats for white Republicans.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
229K+
Followers
50K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy