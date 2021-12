Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition should have been such an easy release from Rockstar Games. In a time where fans are constantly begging for Grand Theft Auto VI to be revealed, Rockstar seemed like it was going to attempt to put those requests at ease just a bit by bringing back GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas with a fresh coat of paint. And while this idea in theory was a great one by Rockstar, the way in which the studio has dropped the ball on this remastered bundle cannot be overstated. From top to bottom, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is largely a disaster and shows that I've taken many other remasters for granted in recent years.

