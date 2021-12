After a Sunday night performance where the Ravens offense was only able to muster 16 points, while barely pulling out a victory against the fledgling Cleveland Browns, Lamar Jackson and company were looking to right the ship heading into Heinz Field on Sunday. After a promising opening drive ended in yet another interception however, this unit remained stagnant again for the vast majority of the game against the Steelers (at least in terms of scoring points). There were definitely a few moments that the team can build off of heading into next week, but overall the offense just isn’t clicking in the way we’re used to whatsoever during the Jackson era. It was a tough loss to stomach, one that was inches away from being one of the more memorable victories in Pittsburgh that we’ve seen, but a loss all the same.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO