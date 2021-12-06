50 Cent Actually Apologizes To Madonna For Roasting Her On Social Media

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Source: Scott Gries / Getty

Anyone’s who ever had a run-in with 50 Cent knows that getting him to apologize is like pulling teeth from a shark, but it seems like Madonna was able to do just that. Getting 50 to apologize we mean, not the shark thing.

Last week, Fiddy reposted a picture of the “Material Girl” singer in fishnet stockings and clowned her in the caption to the now deleted post saying “Yo this is the funniest shit! LOL… that’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO.” In true 50 fashion, the G-Unit general continued to roast the iconic singer by reposting peoples responses in which they piled on his joke with photoshopped images of Madonna’s fishnet laced legs under a house a la The Wizard of Oz.

Taking notice of the online slander her thirst pics were receiving thanks to 50, Madonna clapped back at the Queens rapper by posting a pic of the two hugged up in 2003 and called him out for “pretending” to be her friend and “talking smack” about her.

“I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media,” Madonna wrote. “You’r just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age.”

Realizing he might’ve struck a nerve and apologized on social media saying “ok I’m sorry,” adding, “I did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don’t benefit from this in anyway i said what i thought when i saw the picture because of where i had seen it before i hope you accept my apology.”

Aside from the illuminati obviously forcing this apology, 50 doesn’t seem to believe in ending sentences with periods. He’s since deleted the post but screenshots live forever.

While we’re not sure if 50 was being sincere or sarcastic, this is the closest thing to an apology anyone’s gotten from 50 in forever. Progress, right?

50 Cent Actually Apologizes To Madonna For Roasting Her On Social Media was originally published on hiphopwired.com