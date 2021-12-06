ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee women back in top 10 of AP Top 25; SC still No. 1

By DOUG FEINBERG
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lM8wP_0dFVgTNT00
Tennessee Virginia Tech wbasketball Jordan Walker (4) of Tennessee drives while defended by Virginia Tech's Georgia Amoore (5) in the first half of an NCAA college women's basketball game in Blacksburg Va., Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) (Matt Gentry)

Tennessee is back in the top 10 of The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll for the first time in nearly three years.

The Lady Vols, who moved up two spots to No. 9 on Monday, haven't been in the top 10 since Dec. 31, 2018.

For years, Tennessee set the standard in the poll, appearing in the first 10 spots for 212 consecutive weeks from March 10, 1997, to Dec. 18, 2008. Only UConn has a longer streak in the history of the poll; the third-ranked Huskies were ranked in the top 10 this week for the 312th consecutive time.

South Carolina remained a unanimous No. 1, garnering all 30 votes from a national media panel. N.C. State was second, breaking a tie with UConn. Stanford and Baylor rounded out the top five.

Duke, LSU and Colorado all returned to the rankings this week for the first time in a few years. The Blue Devils, who upset then-No. 9 Iowa in the Big Ten/ACC challenge, joined at No. 19. It's the first appearance in the Top 25 under coach Kara Lawson, who took over the program last season.

The Blue Devils, who were last ranked on Nov. 1, 2018, are 8-0 this season. Duke played only four games last year before canceling the rest of the season because of COVID-19 concerns.

LSU (6-1) entered at No. 24 after beating then-No. 14 Iowa State last week. It's the first time the Tigers are in the Top 25 under new coach Kim Mulkey, who won three NCAA titles at Baylor before returning home. The Tigers were last ranked on Dec. 2, 2019.

“It’s a positive and shows these young players, ‘Hey, we’re headed in the right direction,’” Mulkey said. “We celebrate the little things. We’ll celebrate today. I’m going to show them."

Colorado (8-0) is No. 25, its first poll appearance since Dec. 26, 2016.

“It means everything,” Buffaloes coach JR Payne said of getting ranked. “We're excited to be here and want to keep climbing."

Oregon dropped out of the poll, ending a streak of 80 consecutive weeks ranked dating to the preseason poll in 2017 that was the sixth-longest active streak. Florida State and Florida Gulf Coast also fell out.

GOING STREAKING

Tennessee's long run in the top 10 would go back even further if not for finishing the final poll of the 1997 season at No. 11. Before that, the Lady Vols were in the top 10 every week since the final poll of the 1986 season.

CLIMBING COUGARS

BYU, which entered the poll last week, jumped five spots to No. 16. It's the best ranking ever for the school. BYU will be tested at Oklahoma on Friday.

STATS OF THE WEEK

Before Duke's win over Iowa, teams ranked in the top 10 had been 47-0 against unranked opponents. ... Aliyah Boston made 22 of her 24 shots from the field this week in wins over North Carolina A&T and Kansas State, and she averaged 25 points, 15.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks.

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 8 Maryland at No. 1 South Carolina, Sunday. The Terrapins will be the latest challenge for the Gamecocks, who have already beaten top-five teams N.C. State and UConn this season. Maryland rebounded from a pair of losses in the Bahamas to N.C. State and Stanford with wins over Miami and Rutgers.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Indiana falls to No. 6 in AP women's Top 25; Irish 24th

Maryland dropped six spots to No. 8 in the Associated Press women's basketball poll Monday after losing two games in a week that saw eight of the top 10 teams change places behind unanimous No. 1 South Carolina. UConn reclaimed the No. 2 spot, up one spot and shared with...
INDIANA STATE
On3.com

AP Poll bumps Kentucky Football back into Top 25

Kentucky is back to being a consensus Top 25 football team in the country. Not long after the Coaches Poll bumped the ‘Cats up three spots from No. 25 to No. 22 earlier on Sunday, the AP Poll decided to move back UK into the national rankings. Kentucky was receiving the fifth-most votes from the AP heading into Saturday’s 52-21 victory over Louisville. As a result of the landslide win, Kentucky is now ranked No. 25 in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Where Tennessee basketball is ranked in the latest AP Top 25

Tennessee basketball moved up two more spots and is now ranked No. 13 Monday’s updated Associated Press Top 25. The Vols (4-1), coming off the 80-69 win over Tennessee Tech on Friday, host Presbyterian (5-2) on Tuesday, a 7 p.m. Eastern Time start (TV: SEC Network) at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Colorado State
State
Oregon State
Local
Tennessee Basketball
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
State
Iowa State
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
nsjonline.com

Back on top: Duke climbs to No. 1 in AP poll

Mike Krzyzewski’s final team at Duke has reached a familiar milestone: No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll. The Blue Devils jumped four spots to the top of Monday’s poll following a win against Gonzaga that knocked the Bulldogs from the top spot. That adds to a record haul of top rankings both for the Duke program and for Krzyzewski, who is set to retire after the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Times and Democrat

COLLEGE POLLS: Tenn back in women's top 10; Carolina No. 1

Tennessee is back in the top 10 of The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll for the first time in nearly three years. The Lady Vols, who moved up two spots to No. 9 on Monday, haven't been in the top 10 since Dec. 31, 2018. For years, Tennessee...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jr Payne
Person
Kara Lawson
Person
Aliyah Boston
Person
Kim Mulkey
umweagles.com

UMW Women's Basketball Storms Back to top Marymount, 54-52

The University of Mary Washington women's basketball team erased a seven-point fourth quarter deficit to upend Marymount University, 54-52, on Saturday afternoon at Ron Rosner Arena. The Eagles improve to 8-1 on the season. The first quarter was reminiscent of many past battles between the Eagles and Saints, who were...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Top 25#Ap#Sc#N C State#Stanford#Baylor#Lsu#The Blue Devils#Tigers
WOKV

Duke hires Texas A&M coordinator Mike Elko as football coach

Duke is turning to Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko to turn around its football program after a two-year slide and a winless Atlantic Coast Conference record. The school announced Elko's hiring Friday night, ending a nearly two-week process to hire the replacement for David Cutcliffe. The school announced Nov. 28 that Cutcliffe wouldn't return following the first winless league mark of his 14 seasons. Yahoo! Sports first reported that Duke had reached an agreement with Elko.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
NCAA
WOKV

UConn star Bueckers considering surgery on injured left leg

NEWARK, N.J. — (AP) — UConn star Paige Bueckers is considering surgery to repair the left leg fracture she suffered a week ago, which may mean missing more time than originally expected. Coach Geno Auriemma said Saturday that Bueckers is in the process of getting more medical opinions...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
41K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy