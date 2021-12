Simu Liu was far from confident about the choice to give Shang-Chi a pair of sneakers as part of his superhero uniform, but warmed to the idea after getting a sense for what the costume designer and studio were going for with it, the actor revealed during a recent interview. The idea, according to artist Andy Park, was to give the character an element of his look that was "uniquely his." That might feel more necessary with Shang-Chi than with other Marvel characters, since the armor look of his outfit comes from his mother, and the Ten Rings are tied to his father.

