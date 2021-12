Duke moved to No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings after Friday night's 84-81 upset of Gonzaga in part because the Blue Devils are currently undefeated with two wins better than any other school's best two wins — specifically neutral-court victories over Gonzaga and Kentucky. Simply put, Mike Krzyzewski's team both looks the part and has the resume to support the ranking. But holding on to it through Wednesday morning will require Duke to win as an underdog for the second straight game, at least according to KenPom.

OHIO STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO