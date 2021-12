The Colorado Avalanche recorded a 7-5 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night, in a game that featured a seven-goal first period. This is certainly a game, and a period of the season, that should be viewed with context. The Avalanche are 2-1-1 on their road trip, with one game to go. That may be a little less than what people expected from them, but they have had goaltending from their third and fourth-string guys so far on the trip.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO