If you are new to the equestrian world, it is advisable to seek assistance from an experienced trainer before buying your first racehorse. Chances are that you won’t be able to tell the difference between a good deal or a bad deal, unless you have enough experience in the matter. However, if you are wondering which factors are responsible for determining the price and value of a racehorse, read on to know more about them.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO