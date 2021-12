On Monday, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans got a long-awaited piece of news, when it was confirmed that a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is officially in the works, with director Destin Daniel Cretton confirmed to return. This comes after months of rumblings about a sequel to the film, which is currently the highest-grossing blockbuster of 2021. Simu Liu, who stars in the film franchise as Shang-Chi, recently took to Twitter to celebrate the news — and to poke fun at critics. In a post, which you can check out below, Liu argued that the film "flopped so hard we got a sequel."

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO