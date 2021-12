On Sunday, the Georgetown men’s soccer team (17-2, 8-2 Big East) will play the Providence Friars (12-4-4, 5-2-3 Big East) for the third time this season with a trip to the NCAA Elite Eight on the line. The squads split their first two matches this season, and the Friars have posed problems for the normally dominant Hoyas. Before the Sweet 16 matchup kicks off at Shaw Field, it is illuminating to roll back the tape and see just how Providence dominated the Hoyas in October, what Georgetown did differently in the Big East Championship game and what the path to victory will be on Sunday.

GEORGETOWN, DC ・ 11 DAYS AGO