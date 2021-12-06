ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

LOOK: Laramie’s Christmas Parade Captures a Classic Movies Charm

By Eve Hamilton
Laramie Live
Laramie Live
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On the chilly evening of December 3, the City of Laramie came together to celebrate the holiday season! And what better way to celebrate than with lights and laughter!. The Christmas parade this year...

laramielive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Classic Rock 96.1

Look At All The Photos From the 2021 Jacksonville, TX Christmas Parade

If you missed it earlier this month the whole town of Jacksonville, Texas came together to celebrate the holidays with their Christmas Parade. While I wasn't in attendance I love to scroll through the photos and see people of all ages with big smiles on their faces as they celebrate the season. B&L Photography was on hand for the big Christmas Parade and if you were in parade there is a good chance you're in the photos below.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
WXII 12

Craftsmen's Christmas Classic returns to Triad this weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tami Gilmore has spent the weekend after Thanksgiving in the Triad for more than 40 years. She's now the director of the Craftsmen's Classics with a special love for thethree-day event in the Greensboro Coliseum. So when they had to cancel it last year, Gilmore said it felt awful breaking that tradition.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie, WY
Society
Local
Wyoming Society
Laramie, WY
Lifestyle
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
City
Laramie, WY
Anniston Star

Look Back … to plans in place for the Christmas parade in 24 hours, 1946

Dec. 1, 1946, in The Star: Motorists are being asked to move all vehicles from Noble Street parking places between 15th and 8th streets by 6 o’clock tomorrow night on account of the Anniston Christmas parade scheduled for the evening hours. The parade, sponsored by the Retail Merchants Division of the Chamber of Commerce, will start lining up around 6 on Gurnee Avenue between 13th and 15th streets; the city’s Christmas lights will go on simultaneously with the start of the parade, which will boast around 40 entries and no commercial advertising in the entire line. Members of an equestrian club will ride their mounts in the parade, while veterans’ groups will drive tanks, mounted guns and other equipment. Also this date: According to the Associated Press, the typical family Christmas tree in the U.S. will recapture much of its pre-war glitter this holiday season with sparkling accessories available in volume for the first time in five years. Tree lights, for example, are being produced in quantity for the first time since 1941. Glittering colored tree balls with silver-lacquered base are back to replace the pale substitutes of the past few years, and Noma Electric Corp. has limited quantities of the new “bubble-light,” something the firm describes as a “first.” Heat from a small bulb in the base of the ornament causes a liquid to bubble in a bright fashion.
ANNISTON, AL
Hot 104.7

This Is South Dakota’s Favorite Christmas Movie?

The month of December is here. The kickoff to the holiday season is officially underway. You can't turn on the TV this month without running into some type of Christmas movie. The Grinch, Home Alone, A Christmas Story, The Polar Express, It's a Wonderful Life, Elf, you name it, there is certainly no shortage of holiday classics during the most wonderful time of the year.
MOVIES
teatimemagazine.com

A Charming Yuletide Christmas

Photography by Jim Bathie • Styling by Courtni Bodiford. Recipe Development/ Food Styling by Janet Lambert. Vintage holiday china patterns and the fragrances of fresh evergreens and cinnamon sticks evoke nostalgia for the teatimes of yesteryear.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Vacation#The Charm#Movies#Holiday Season
culturedvultures.com

A Castle for Christmas REVIEW – Charmingly Cheesy

Cary Elwes has captured my heart ever since The Princess Bride, so I completely understand why Alicia Silverstone’s character went all bananas for him in the 90s thriller The Crush. But Elwes hasn’t really taken on many romantic roles since. As far as recent stuff goes, he had a minor role in Best Sellers, and of course there’s his performance as the crooked mayor in Season 3 of Stranger Things. This is all fine and good, but Cary Elwes in a Christmas rom-com? That’s the stuff of dreams.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Bonner County Daily Bee

'Tots' captures Christmas magic

Jeremiah Thoronka grew up in the slum camps of Sierra Leonne amid the country's civil war. Heat came from wood as did lighting. Classmates fell behind on schoolwork, having no way to study after dark. Jeremiah became determined to do something about it. Now 21, the student invented a way...
SANDPOINT, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Draws Friday’s Largest Audience, Tied With a Classic Christmas Movie

Friday night’s programming brought in some big audiences for the CBS favorite police procedural Blue Bloods. In fact, the popular series drew in an audience so large on Friday night, November 27 that it tied one all-time-favorite classic Christmas special, How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Quite a feat for Blue Bloods to accomplish in any scenario. It’s especially impressive that the popular series did this while airing a rerun throwback; taking fans all the way back to a previous season.
TV & VIDEOS
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

You serious, Clark? This classic Christmas movie is Wisconsin moviegoers' favorite

It seems Wisconsin is hoping to visit the Griswolds for Christmas.  Marcus Theatres recently asked members of its Magical Movie Rewards loyalty program about their favorite holiday movies. Among Wisconsin members, "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" was the top pick.  Across the 17 states where Marcus has theaters, the Will Ferrell comedy  "Elf" ranked No. 1, followed...
WISCONSIN STATE
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy