Rolling Stone’s Top 50 Songs of 2021

Marilyn Manson, who is currently under investigation after being accused of abuse, sexual assault, and trafficking by several women, was recently nominated for a Grammy for his contributions to Kanye West's Donda. The nomination sparked backlash, prompting a statement from Academy CEO and president Harvey Mason Jr. where he said "We won’t restrict the people who can submit their material for consideration." Now The New York Times reports that Manson has lost a Grammy nomination after all, but not over the controversy. He's been removed from the Best Rap Song category, where he had been listed as one of the writers of Kanye's "Jail," from his 2021 album Donda. The Times reports that on the most current version of the album, he's no longer listed as a writer on that song, thus the loss of the nomination.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO