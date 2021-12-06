ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone’s Top 50 Songs of 2021

By Amanda Hatfield
brooklynvegan.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRolling Stone recently revealed their 50 Best Albums of 2021, and they're now following that with a list of their top 50 songs of the year. It includes tracks from Silk Sonic, Parquet Courts, Megan Thee Stallion, Wet Leg, Kacey Musgraves, Bleachers, Wizkid, Snail Mail, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS,...

Spin

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Cover The Clash for Latest Hanukkah Sessions Song

On the seventh night of Hanukkah, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin decided to take on The Clash’s “Train in Vain.” The second-to-last cover of the Hanukkah Sessions hails from London Calling. “Michael Geoffrey Jones, born to Russian Jewish mother Renee Zagansky, would come to be known as punk rock legend...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Highs and Lows From the Rolling Stones’ 2021 Tour

The Rolling Stones played the final show of their 2021 No Filter Tour last night, bringing an eventful run for the band to a close. That the tour even took place was something of a minor miracle. Originally scheduled for summer 2020, the trek was pushed back to 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.
MUSIC
Variety

BTS Tops Apple Music’s 2021 Most-Streamed Songs Chart

Apple Music has unveiled its biggest songs of the year with its annual Top 100 charts, which not only include the most-streamed songs — topped by BTS’ smash “Dynamite” but it has also shared its “Top 100 2021: Fitness” chart—spotlighting the most-played workout music across Apple Music and Fitness+— its top 100 most-Shazamed songs and its top 100 most-read Lyrics. Following “Dynamite” in the top 5 are Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” (which had the most-read lyrics), Ariana Grande’s “Positions,” Pop Smoke’s “For the Night” and the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” the latter of which was first released in November of 2019.  See the full...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Stream Tierra Whack’s new EP ‘Rap?’

Tierra Whack has released countless singles since putting out her instant-classic 2018 debut project Whack World, and now she's put out the three-song Rap? EP, which is technically her first project since Whack World that's more than just one single at a time. It includes "Stand Up" (which also comes with a video), "Meagan Good," and "Millions."
MUSIC
Fremont Tribune

Grammy nominations 2022: Here's the list of nominees

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jon Batiste might be the Grammys biggest surprise: The multi-genre performer and recent Oscar winner made such an impression on voters that he scored the most nominations with 11 on Tuesday. Batiste earned an album of the year nod for “We Are” along with record of...
CELEBRITIES
brooklynvegan.com

46 New Songs Out Today

HILARY WOODS - FERAL HYMNS. Hilary Woods has released this new drone/wordless EP, which Hilary calls, "A collection of hymns set at dusk. Speckled memory, dust, earth, grit, ritual and chant – purged in the shadows. Unspoken bonds, primal pain, cyclical patterns, unsent love letters. Homemade recordings, made at home."
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Watch Radiohead offshoot The Smile rehearse on Instagram

Back in May, Radiohead offshoot The Smile -- Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, in collaboration with producer Nigel Godrich -- announced their existence by appearing on the Glastonbury livestream festival back in May, playing an eight-song set. The Smile went quiet after that but Stereogum notes they popped up again today via their Instagram stories, streaming rehearsals at four different intervals. If you missed it, Radiohead's devoted fanbase recorded them and put them on YouTube, and you can watch below.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

22 New Holiday Songs Out This Week

ANIKA PYLE - "THE WAY YOU LOOK AT ME" Anika Pyle (Chumped, Katie Ellen) shared this ethereal holiday song today that she describes as "TFW you go home for the holidays and meet up with an old lover at your hometown diner." -- NO SLEEP RECORDS - NO SLEEP TIL...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Watch Dave Grohl and daughter cover an Amy Winehouse classic

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin are back with the fifth installment of their Hanukkah Sessions series, this time with a cover of Amy Winehouse’s ‘Take the Box’. The Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who is not Jewish, and eight-time Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin, who is Jewish, kicked off the inaugural Hanukkah Sessions series last year. To celebrate the Festival of Lights the duo delivered covers of eight songs by esteemed Jewish artists — including the likes of Bob Dylan, The Beastie Boys, The Velvet Underground, Drake, and Elastica.
MUSIC
iheart.com

Bobby’s Top 5 Country Songs of 2021

2021 has brought many challenges due to a worldwide pandemic, but there was one thing that stayed consistent... music. We've gotten so much new music from artists so there is a lot to choose from when it comes to favorite lists. Every year, Bobby Bones puts together his top 5 list for country songs in that respective year.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Here is NOFX frontman Fat Mike’s not-your-average top 10 of 2021

It's year-end list season, and we've also been asking musicians what their favorite music of the year is. This next list comes from NOFX frontman and Fat Wreck Chords co-founder Fat Mike, and it's definitely not your average list. Take it away, Mike... 1. Best Record I produced: Codefendants. 2....
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Primavera Sound LA 2022 lineup: Arctic Monkeys, Nine Inch Nails, Lorde, Mitski, Low, Darkside, more

As previously mentioned, Primavera Sound is holding its first-ever US edition on September 16-18, 2022 at Los Angeles State Historic Park, and the first batch of artists has now been announced. It includes Arctic Monkeys (first-announced US date for 2022, new album expected), Nine Inch Nails, Lorde, Mitski, James Blake, Arca, Khruangbin, Bicep, Clairo, Darkside, King Krule, Low, Stereolab, PinkPantheress, Kim Gordon, Squid, Tim Hecker, Shellac, Faye Webster, Shygirl, Mustafa, Amaarae, Fontaines DC, Helena Hauff, Boy Harsher, Beak>, Danny L Harle, DJ Playero, Special Interest, Cigarettes After Sex, Tierra Whack, Dry Cleaning, Mayhem, Paloma Mami, Little Jesus, Buscabulla, Bad Gyal, Derby Motoreta's Burrito Kachimba, María José Llergo, Marina Herlop, Núria Graham, JASSS, John Talabot, Chulita Vinyl Club, Divino Niño, Drain Gang, Él Mató a un Policía Motorizado, Eris Drew b2b Octo Octa, Georgia, Gustaf, Jehnny Beth, Machine Girl, Omar S, Sangre Nueva, Shanti Celeste b2b Isabella, Sherelle, and Special Request.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

BBC’s Sound of 2022 longlist

While everyone is releasing their Best of 2021 lists, the BBC is looking to next year, having just released the longlist for its annual The Sound Of award. Among those vying for the prize are Wet Leg (who are in NYC this week), Baby Queen (who will be on tour with Olivia Rodrigo next year), Priya Ragu (who will be playing NYC and L.A. in March), Yard Act, Tems, and more. Check out the full longlist below.
TV & VIDEOS
brooklynvegan.com

Marilyn Manson removed from Best Rap Song Grammy nomination

Marilyn Manson, who is currently under investigation after being accused of abuse, sexual assault, and trafficking by several women, was recently nominated for a Grammy for his contributions to Kanye West's Donda. The nomination sparked backlash, prompting a statement from Academy CEO and president Harvey Mason Jr. where he said "We won’t restrict the people who can submit their material for consideration." Now The New York Times reports that Manson has lost a Grammy nomination after all, but not over the controversy. He's been removed from the Best Rap Song category, where he had been listed as one of the writers of Kanye's "Jail," from his 2021 album Donda. The Times reports that on the most current version of the album, he's no longer listed as a writer on that song, thus the loss of the nomination.
MUSIC
kosu.org

Chat Whitehead's top songs of 2021

Chad Whitehead, co-host of About What You’d Expect, breaks down his favorite songs of 2021. 2021 has been a weird year, we don’t have to talk about it. One thing that helped me stay sane in 2021 was good music. I eschew ranking music, so here are some of the songs that I enjoyed this year, in no certain order. This list isn’t complete, these are just some songs I enjoyed this year, in no certain order.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Listen to Tom Morello and Manchester Orchestra’s new collab song, “The Lost Cause”

We were just recently talking about the many Andy Hull (of Manchester Orchestra) collaborations, and here's another: Tom Morello just released another of his guest-filled Atlas Underground albums, The Atlas Underground Flood, and this one features a collab with Manchester Orchestra, "The Lost Cause." Andy's on lead vocals, and both his voice and Tom Morello's shredding leads sound as distinct as ever. Listen below.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Gorilla vs Bear’s Top Songs of 2021

Fellow music blog Gorilla vs Bear dropped their album of the year list earlier this week, and now they've followed it with one of their favorite songs of the year. The 30 song list, which is in no particular order, is very in keeping with GvB's distinct style, including tracks from Magdalena Bay, Horsegirl, Kero Kero Bonito, Enumclaw, Erika De Casier, Hildegard, Burial, Oklou, and more. See it below, and see the full list of "well over 100 songs" GvB loved this year on their site.
MUSIC
Music Week

Olivia Rodrigo tops Apple Music's biggest songs of the year

Olivia Rodrigo had the two biggest songs of the year on Apple Music in the UK. Based on streaming data for the UK, Olivia Rodrigo’s Good 4 U was No.1 followed by Drivers License at No.2. Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits was at No.3. Olivia Rodrigo has also made an impact...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

