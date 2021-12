During a season focused on good cheer, it might not seem too hard to think of a few favorite things that bring happiness, but as many a holiday tale illustrates, this is often also the time of year for soul-searching. And among the sticky questions that often arise: What is it that makes life worth living? Well, "Every Brilliant Thing" has a list of ideas — quite a long one, too. And from ice cream to palindromes, there's a lot of good stuff out there.

LOS ALTOS, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO