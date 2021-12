Falcons wide receiver/running back/returner Cordarrelle Patterson wants to add another position to his resume, and the Falcons are open to it. Patterson has said this season that he would like to get some playing time on defense, and has a goal of getting an interception. In Sunday’s win over the Jaguars, Patterson did play one snap on defense, and after the game head coach Arthur Smith said contributing on defense is something Patterson can legitimately do.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO