British Colonial Hilton day pass review

Good morning everyone, I hope your week is going well. Laura and I were in New York City last week for Thanksgiving and stayed at 3 different hotels. I wasn’t planning on doing a full, in-depth review of each hotel, but I figured I could share quick reviews of each property. First up is the West 57th Street by Hilton Club. This property is part of the Hilton Grand Vacation Club timeshare group and we stayed there on a 2 night timeshare package that I bought a few years ago (before the pandemic). We both attended a 90 minute timeshare presentation, but we didn’t buy anything. After the presentation, we were given 5,000 Hilton Points, a $100 Stay A Night On Us certificate, and $100 in dining vouchers for nearby restaurants. Our room was very nice, but the website photos don’t really sell the property.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO