We'll react to the breaking news that Florida's first confirmed case of COVID-19 with the Omicron variant has been confirmed in a patient at a veterans hospital in Tampa. How concerned should we be? How will businesses, local governments and schools respond to the news, and the inevitable spread of the Omicron variant? We'll also hear from Governor DeSantis on what he plans to do...and not do...in response to the news that the Omicron variant has arrived in Florida.

