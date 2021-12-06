ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE's Jeff Hardy Sent Home From WWE's Tour, Video From Latest Match Emerges

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 2 days ago

News broke late Sunday night via PWInsider that Jeff Hardy had been sent home from WWE's latest tour. Hardy wrestled in a six-man tag match with Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods while challenging The Bloodline in Edinburg, TX, and video of that match has since emerged with Hardy leaving through the...

Jeff Hardy: The MVP Of WWE Survivor Series 2021

Survivor Series has been synonymous with young talent showcasing their full potential: Randy Orton’s breakout performance as the 2003/5 sole survivor, Keith Lee’s face-off against Roman Reigns in 2019, and, of course, the debut of The Rock in 1996. But at the 2021 edition of the annual Survivor Series event, an unlikely hero in Jeff Hardy stood tall as part of the men’s traditional elimination match, even in defeat.
Jeff Hardy Sent Home By WWE After Bizarre Behaviour At House Show This Weekend - VIDEO

According to PWInsider, Jeff Hardy was absent from a WWE house show last night after being sent home by the company (he was replaced in his scheduled match with Rey Mysterio). On Saturday night, the former WWE Champion teamed up with Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods to face The Bloodline, but fans quickly noticed that there was something off about the Charismatic Enigma.
Jeff Hardy Opens Up About Addiction And His 2003 WWE Release

Jeff Hardy has seen many ups and downs during his life and career in professional wrestling. One of those low points came in April 2003, when he was released by WWE. Hardy confirmed the company let him go after he failed a drug test and then refused to enter a drug rehab program.
Matt Hardy Shares Update On Jeff Hardy After Jeff Gets Sent Home From The Road

Over the weekend Jeff Hardy teamed with Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre to face Roman Reigns and The Usos at the WWE live event in Edinburg, TX and after Jeff made the hot tag he left through the crowd. It was later reported that Jeff was sent home from the road, and he was replaced by Rey Mysterio at the live event in Corpus Christi the next night.
Bully Ray Comments On Jeff Hardy Being Sent Home By WWE

As PWMnaia.com previously reported, Jeff Hardy was reportedly sent home from the road by WWE after having a “rough night.”. During Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray addressed the matter:. “Listen, complete speculation as to why Hardy decided to go home, leave. You never know. Life on the road is difficult,...
Report – Jeff Hardy Sent Home From The Road By WWE

Jeff Hardy has reportedly been sent home by WWE. According to a report from Pwinsider, Jeff Hardy was sent home from WWE’s live events over the weekend. At Sunday night’s WWE live event in Corpus Christi, Texas, Hardy was not present backstage and the word making the rounds was that he had been “sent home” for unknown reasons.
Videos Of Jeff Hardy Entering The Ring & Leaving Through The Crowd During WWE Live Event

Several video clips have surfaced of Jeff Hardy at Saturday’s WWE live event. As noted, Hardy missed Sunday’s WWE live event in Corpus Christi, Texas, and word going around via PWInsider was that he was sent home from the road. Hardy worked Saturday’s live event in Edinburg, TX, teaming with King Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in the main event. After spending most of the match in the ring, getting worked over by The Bloodline and apparently becoming more sluggish as the match went on, Hardy made a hot tag to McIntyre but then immediately disappeared into the crowd. He was followed by security, but never returned to the ring, and didn’t even participate in the post-match celebration with Woods and McIntyre. Hardy was not backstage for Sunday’s live event in Corpus Christi, and was replaced by Rey Mysterio.
Jeff Hardy was sent home by WWE after a “rough night”

Jeff Hardy was reportedly sent home from WWE’s live event on Saturday in Edinburg, Texas. He also missed the following event that next night in Corpus Christi. PWInsider presented a report that Hardy was sent home from what was called a “rough night.” Shown via fan footage shows Hardy struggling during a match with Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods versus The Bloodline. Hardy can be seen rolling out of the ring and leaving through the crowd.
Jeff Hardy has been banned from the last WWE show

An important and sensational decision has come from the WWE against the star of the company Jeff Hardy. It all started during the WWE Supershow event held in Edinburgh, Texas. Jeff Hardy was part of a live event alongside Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods against Bloodline made up of Tribal Chief and Universal WWE Champion Roman Reigns and his cousins ​​and close allies Jimmy and Jey Uso.
Jeff Hardy On Why He Was Released From WWE In 2003

Jeff Hardy has achieved massive success with WWE, and he’s had several runs with the company throughout his career. In 2003 Hardy was released from WWE after he refused to go to rehab, and during an appearance on Broken Skull Sessions he opened up about the issues that led to his release.
Jeff Hardy explains why he left WWE in 2003

Jeff Hardy has achieved great success with the WWE thanks to several collaborations he had during his career. In 2003, however, Jeff Hardy was released from WWE after refusing to go to rehab and during an appearance on Broken Skull Sessions he explained the reasons for his goodbye. Jeff Hardy...
