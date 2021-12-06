ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Uber must overhaul London business model after high court ruling

By Gwyn Topham Transport correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18oRpz_0dFVcX3D00
The logo for Uber Technologies seen in neon on a vehicle. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Uber will be forced to change its business model in London to contract directly with passengers who book, after a high court ruling that will affect all private hire operators in the capital.

The judgment was hailed by unions for giving both drivers and passengers more protection, by underscoring previous legal rulings that drivers are workers with rights, and making firms responsible once bookings are accepted.

The ruling could indirectly lead to a price rise, with Uber and others now liable for VAT, which could add up to 20% more to the cost of a trip.

The high court case was brought by Uber after supreme court judges suggested, in the case this year where it ruled that drivers were workers and not contractors , that Uber could not be viewed simply as an agent.

Uber sought clarification on the point, hoping to retain its existing model, but in a ruling on Monday, the judges said the law required a contractual obligation between operators and passengers once a booking is made, adding: “To interpret the act in this way gives effect to the statutory purpose of ensuring public safety.

“If the passenger’s only contractual relationship is with a driver he or she has never heard of and who is in any event unlikely to be worth claiming against, any claim is likely to be practically worthless.”

Transport for London has written to the larger operators to review their contracts to ensure compliance. A TfL spokesperson said: “All operators will need to carefully consider the court’s judgment and take steps to ensure that they comply with it, including considering whether any changes to their way of working are required.”

Others said it was a “damning” verdict for TfL, as well as Uber. Sian Berry, a Green party London assembly member, said TfL had, since Uber emerged, been “failing properly to use the powers it has to regulate and protect London’s private hire operators and drivers”.

She added: “In the interests of passenger safety, they must now follow the court ruling and make sure all operators are compliant with the correct legislation without delay.”

The GMB union said the ruling confirms London private hire drivers are legally classed as workers and should be treated as such under law, adding: “It means TfL’s guidance is now incorrect and it means most operators are acting illegally and must get their house in order.”

James Farrar, general secretary of the App Drivers and Couriers Union, said the ruling would “transform the London minicab industry for the better”, adding: “Uber was determined to double down on misclassification at the cost of worker rights, passenger safety and the avoidance of VAT.”

While Uber lost the case, a spokesperson for the company said the case would ensure that other operators could not avoid the rulings it was now bound by on holiday pay and pensions. “Every private hire operator in London will be impacted by this decision, and should comply with the supreme court verdict in full,” it said. “We’re not the only player in town. Other operators must also ensure drivers are treated fairly.”

Comments / 0

Related
bulletin-news.com

Uber Prices Could Rise 20% After UK Ruling

Following a High Court ruling, Uber has stated that it may soon be forced to charge 20% VAT to its UK clients, raising the cost of trips. It comes after a judge ordered that private hire cab drivers in the United Kingdom must enter into contracts with their clients. It...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Uber Technologies#Supreme Court Judges#Uk#Reuters Uber#Tfl#Green
theregister.com

Uber's gig economy business model takes a blow from London legal double-whammy

London taxi-hailing apps cannot dump their legal obligations on gig economy drivers, the Court of Appeal of England and Wales has ruled in a blow to Uber. The court said this morning [PDF] that Germany-based taxi app Free Now could not operate in the English capital without taking on legal liability for delivering the taxi journey, giving a rolled-up judgment on two separate but closely linked cases.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

UK High Court deals huge blow to Uber-style ride-hailing contracts

The decision — which reboots the application of London’s regulations around private hire vehicle contracts — has huge ramifications for how ride-hailing platforms like Uber can operate in the U.K. capital and how much U.K. tax they will pay. The crux of the issue is the contract model Uber and...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Greensill business model causes high level of harm, UK watchdog says

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The business model used by collapsed supply chain financing firm Greensill Capital is causing a "high level of harm" and tighter rules are needed, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday. The watchdog set out proposals for public consultation to apply lessons from Greensill, which...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
U.K.
Benzinga

Brussels Court Orders Ban On Uber Services

The Brussels Appeal Court ordered Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) to suspend its ride-hailing service in the Belgian capital, CNBC reports. A 2015 ban on private individuals offering taxi services also applies to professional drivers as per the court. Uber said the decision goes against the European Commission’s digital and...
NYSE
CNBC

Uber on brink of pausing operations in Brussels after court ruling

The Brussels Appeal Court ruled on Wednesday that a 2015 ban on private individuals offering taxi services also applies to professional drivers. The decision will impact most of the 2,000 drivers that Uber has in Brussels. Angry drivers blocked key roads across the city in protest on Thursday. Uber has...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Uber to shutter most of its service in Belgium tomorrow after court ruling

Uber told us that it is studying the detail of the ruling to decide whether to appeal the decision with the country’s Supreme Court. The move also follows a temporary suspension of Uber’s service in Brussels in September — an action the tech giant called “exceptional and unprecedented”, saying it was only taking the step to protest the lack of reform of rules which prohibit drivers from using smartphones.
BUSINESS
telecoms.com

Orange CEO steps down after French appeals court ruling

Stéphane Richard (pictured), who has been Chairman and CEO of French operator group Orange for almost a decade, has been forced to throw in the towel by a recent court ruling. A French appeals court partially overturned a 2019 ruling that cleared Richard of any wrongdoing in back when he...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Mother is accused of selling her daughter, 21, for $15,000 to an Uber driver who wed her in a lavish Afghan ceremony in Australia before slitting her throat two months later when she refused to consummate the marriage

The mother of a young Afghani woman who was murdered by her husband has been accused of forcing her daughter into an arranged marriage for a $15,000 payment. Sakina Muhammad Jan, 45, is facing a single charge of causing another person to enter a forced marriage, and faced a court hearing for the first time on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cryptopolitan.com

Australia to reform crypto rules in an overhaul of the payments industry

Australia intends to form a licensing framework for the digital market. The state is also considering the establishment of a retail central bank digital currency. Australia is considering establishing a central bank-issued digital currency to reform the crypto market. They want to revamp their payment system in a quarter of a century. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is expected to give details of reforms. The changes would give him greater powers. Currently, the country runs under rules designed about three decades ago.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian view on green finance: doing business as if the planet mattered

Last week, Shell walked away from 170 million barrels of oil off the coast of Shetland, declaring the “economic case for investment” too weak. As might be expected with such a politically sensitive venture, there has been much speculation about what other factors might have been at play, whether pressure from Nicola Sturgeon or from Whitehall. But let’s try another question: how did Shell ever decide that there was an economic case? After all, the energy giant does not deny that its entire business will have to change. It advertises its “target to become a net zero emissions” company by 2050, publishes a “sustainability report” and partners with environmental organisations around the world. Yet little of this environmental awareness shows up in the hard numbers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian

74K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy