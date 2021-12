Out of more than 3 million health care workers in more than 2,000 U.S. hospitals, 30% remained unvaccinated against COVID-19 as of Sept. 15, according to a study. “Since health care personnel (HCP) working in hospitals play a critical role in influencing community confidence in COVID-19 vaccines and are also at increased risk of both acquiring and transmitting COVID-19 in health care settings, the CDC decided to conduct this analysis,” Hannah E. Reses, MPH, an epidemiologist in the CDC’s Division of Healthcare Quality Promotion, told Healio. “It is the most comprehensive assessment of COVID-19 vaccination rates among hospital personnel in the U.S. to date,

