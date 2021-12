There are facts about Washington that you probably forgot. You know the general history of Washington. It's one of the last states to have been admitted to the union. It's the only state named after a United States president and is one of the leading states in terms of agriculture. The Cascade Mountains create a divide of climate and culture between eastern and western Washington that makes it feel like two different states. The Columbia River has a rich history of trade and fishing while Seattle has become an industrial icon with Microsoft, Boeing, and Amazon all being founded and headquartered there.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO